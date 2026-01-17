VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Veganuary, the global movement encouraging people to try vegan for January and beyond, in association with Kindness with Amy and Pause Cafe, has teamed up with actor, entrepreneur and wellness advocate Genelia Deshmukh for the launch of a new podcast that explores mindful living, conscious food choices and the personal journeys behind meaningful change.

The collaboration brings together shared values of health, kindness and sustainability, creating a platform for honest conversations that encourage reflection rather than rigid rules. The podcast aims to make plant-based living and mindful choices more accessible by centring real stories and lived experiences.

At the launch, Genelia spoke openly about her transition to a plant-based lifestyle - one that began with a focus on personal health and gradually evolved into a deeper sense of compassion.

"Initially when I did give up meat and dairy, it was for my personal health, I wanted to feel better... but somewhere down the line I've always been a dog lover, a guilty animal lover. And this made it feel so much better that I was giving it (meat and dairy) up in totality. The best version of myself was now coming into play by me giving up a segment of my food that I thought I couldn't live without," Genelia shared.

The podcast reflects this very ethos: gentle, inclusive and rooted in authenticity. Each episode will feature conversations around wellness, food, emotional well-being, sustainability and self-awareness, encouraging listeners to explore change at their own pace.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Director, India, at Veganuary, highlighted its significance.

"Veganuary has always believed that positive change begins with awareness and compassion, not pressure. Genelia's journey resonates with so many people because it is honest and evolving. Collaborations like this help normalise plant-based choices by showing that they are deeply personal, joyful and rooted in kindness - for ourselves, animals and the planet," he said.

By bringing together Veganuary, Kindness with Amy, Pause Cafe and Genelia Deshmukh, the podcast underscores a shared mission: to inspire thoughtful choices that support individual well-being while contributing to a kinder, more sustainable world.

Sharing her advice for people taking part in the Veganuary 31-day pledge of eating plant-based, Genelia said:

"I definitely think it is a great idea. Plan to eat the best food, do a little homework, do a little research so you know how your week is going to look like."

The podcast is now live on YouTube and leading audio streaming platforms, inviting listeners to pause, reflect and reconnect with choices that nourish both the body and the conscience.

About the collaborators

Veganuary India

Veganuary India is part of the global Veganuary movement, a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond, in support of better health, environmental protection and reduced animal suffering. (@veganuaryindia)

Kindness with Amy

Kindness with Amy is one of India's leading platforms for conscious living and ethical choices, featuring conversations with culture-shapers and thought leaders.

Pause Cafe

Pause Cafe is a plant-forward cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai, built around mindful food and community connection. (@pause.mumbai)

