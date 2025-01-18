Having already clocked more than INR 270 MNS in the first 8 months of FY25 and having a growth rate of 150% when compared with FY24, VegEase is aiming to reach a revenue of INR 400 Mns by March'25.

New Delhi [India], January 18: VegEase is a one-of-its-kind brand idea, all about bringing freshness of handpicked fruits and vegetables backed by a professional infrastructure of hygiene and care to every doorstep. This internet enabler, an app-only company, is all geared to change the way a consumer has been buying fruits and vegetables for decades. VegEase is the way of life for today from this very moment.

Having already clocked more than INR 270 MNS in the first 8 months of FY25 and having a growth rate of 150% when compared with FY24, VegEase is aiming to reach a revenue of INR 400 Mns by March'25.

VegEase has become operationally profitable in the last quarter of FY24 and is striving to the mission of becoming EBITDA positive by the year-end of FY25. The company has developed a robust supply chain mechanism and enjoys a good association with its vendor partners. Working closely with the farmers' networks has also enabled VegEase to reduce the wastage in the segment, which almost accounts for 10-15% of the purchase cost across the industry.

VegEase addresses the gap in the inconsistent quality of fruits and vegetables at alarming price diversity, which is available in the market. It solves the problem by providing fresh fruits and vegetables of consistent quality without any adulteration or artificial colouring at the time of consumer choice, topped with fair pricing. The company is also committed to creating its own ecosystem of farmers and procurement channels only after vetting them through a stringent quality and testing process.

Commenting on this, the spokesperson, Arpit Katta, CEO, VegEase, said, "For us, customer experience and a qualitative addition to the stressful life of today is most significant. We are committed fully to giving consumers a value-added proposition that ensures quality and efficiency. We are delighted to cater to people in Delhi/NCR and are looking forward to empowering consumers across the length and breadth of the country."

About VegEase:

VegEase is a first-of-its-kind exclusive app (available on Play Store and App Store) to ensure the consumer gets fresh and unadulterated fruits and vegetables at the doorstep. A user-friendly app dedicated to fruits and vegetables alone highlights the brand's core objective, which is to focus on today's most critical cause to safeguard the health of all, topped with a unique proposition. The mission, vision and obsession of VegEase is all about elevating consumer relationships with a brand beyond brick and mortar.

VegEase is part of EGreens, a people-first retail company focused on using its innovative zeal to redefine the grocery shopping experience and let customers discover the delight of buying farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.

