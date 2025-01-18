It was a high-voltage episode from WWE's blue brand. Many top WWE superstars were in action. From WWE champion Cody Rhodes to Rey Mysterio and Solo Sikoa were present during WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton had a blast of a match with Bayley where she defended her WWE Women's Championship by pinning Bayley. This was Tiffany's first-ever title defence and with this form, she can go a long way. Dominik Mysterio Crowned 'Most Hated Wrestler of the Year' at Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards 2024.

Kevin Owens almost ended Rey Mysterio's career by delivering a piledriver but Cody Rhodes stepped in and saved Rey Mysterio. Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio met in a singles match where Owens pinned Rey after delivering a pop-up powerbomb. After the match, Kevin Owens cheaply attacked the WWE Hall of Famer but Cody Rhodes came running out right on time.

Bianca Blair and Naomi defended their tag titles against the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Bianca Blair and Naomi stood tall as Nia Jax accidentally attacked her teammate. Another match which highlighted SmackDown was Jimmy Uso vs Carmelo Hayes. But it ended with Jimmy Uso winning after Jacob Fatu and Tom Otanga attacked him during the match. There were some more matches as well and all of them had a huge impact on WWE SmackDown. Penta Debuts at WWE Raw on Netflix, Fans Erupt in Cheers; Video Goes Viral.

Tiffany Stratton Pins Bayley to Retain WWE Women's Championship

Kevin Owens Defeats Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes Saves Mysterio

Jacob Fatu and Tom Otanga Attack Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair and Naomi Retain Women's Tag Titles

Motor City Machine Guns Defeat Angel and Berto

LA Knight and Braun Strowman Take Fight to Jacob Fatu and Tom Otanga

Solo Sikoa Walks Out

WWE also teased the return of one of their top superstars who is none other than Charlotte Flair. She is going to return soon as Road to WrestleMania is on and Royal Rumble 2025 is around the corner. There will be a special contract signing for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with Shaun Michaels moderating during Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE also confirmed a match between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu for Saturday Night's Main Event.

