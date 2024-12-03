The 15th Convocation of the Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) held at the Pallavaram Campus

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3: Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) located in Chennai, celebrated its 15th Annual Convocation. The ceremony was graced by the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla as the chief guest.

In the event, Chief National Coach for the India national badminton team - Padma Bushan Pullela Gopichand, Founder and CEO of Naturals Salons - C. K. Kumaravel and acclaimed film star S.J.Suryah was honored with an honorary doctorate by the Chancellor Dr Ishari K Ganesh. More than 5000 attendees witnessed the grand event.

In his convocation address, Om Birla commended the university's remarkable journey under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ishari Ganesh, for his excellence in the field of education, entrepreneurship, sports development and film industry. Shri Birla highlighted Dr. Ganesh's exceptional leadership in shaping Vels University into one of Tamil Nadu's most respected educational institutions, emphasizing the forward-thinking approach that has led to the creation of multiple centers of excellence at the university.

"As I look at the graduates before me today, I see not just students, but future leaders, dreamers, and doers. You are the pillars of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), and the responsibility now lies upon you to lead our nation into the 21st century," said Shri Birla.

He also paid tribute to the legacy of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India from Tamil Nadu, who taught the importance of humility and integrity. Shri Birla expressed his confidence in the graduates' ability to contribute to the nation's progress and congratulated the awardees for their remarkable achievements.

The ceremony also witnessed the conferral of honorary doctorates to three distinguished individuals, recognizing their exceptional contributions to their respective fields:

S.J.Suryah - Acclaimed director, actor, producer, lyricist, and singer, honored with an honorary doctorate for his 25-year career in the film industry. His debut in Vali and continued success in South Indian cinema were celebrated as major milestones in his journey.

Pullela Gopichand - Celebrated badminton coach, awarded an honorary doctorate for his invaluable contribution to Indian badminton. Gopichand's mentorship of athletes like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, as well as his efforts in promoting the sport, earned him national recognition, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

C. K. Kumaravel - Founder of Naturals Group of Beauty Salons, honored for his entrepreneurial achievements. With over 700 stores worldwide, Kumaravel has transformed the beauty industry and strives to empower women entrepreneurs through his initiatives.

Distinguished University Leadership

The ceremony was also attended by other esteemed leaders of the university, including: Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions, Dr. A. Jothi Murugan, Pro Chancellor (Planning and Development), Dr. Arthi Ganesh, Pro Chancellor (Administration).

VISTAS is a multidisciplinary deemed to be university in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with three campuses, spread over 100 acres and accredited with prestigious NAAC A++ status. It offers programs in various disciplines such as Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Agriculture, Education, Management Studies, Maritime Studies, Law, Arts, and Science, from UG to Ph. D. levels.

For More details visit www.vistas.ac.in.

