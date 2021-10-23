New Delhi [India] October 23,(ANI/PNN): Indie music label Velvet Vibes presents" Ishq", a passionate ballad sung by Jazim Sharma, featuring Ruma Sharma, a song that perfectly portrays the extent to which one can go for their partner. In this masterpiece, the eminent singer Jazim Sharma crooned melodiously to give a new definition to love. The teaser of the song has already been applauded by the listeners for the fresh yet tranquil sound that undoubtedly sets it apart from other songs.

Talking about the song Miket Kanakia the CEO of Velvet Vibes, said, "Ishq is a very soothing track with incredible lyrics! I am sure the listeners will be singing the song for days because, along with being a very passionate love song, it's also very catchy. I am positive that people will love and enjoy this song as much as I have!"

The collaboration of Velvet Vibes with Jazim Sharma on Ishq aims to make the listeners fall head over heels with the tune and feel the love in the air. This track is like an amorous letter, a passionate declaration by anyone who has been struck by cupid's arrow to their significant other. This song is a celebration of love. In addition, the Music Video features an endearing love story that is sure to take you on a journey that will resonate with anyone who has experienced pure and unbridled joy in seeing their partner. Share the love with your paramour with ISHQ, and make it a truly wholesome experience.

"ISHQ, A cool love song with a funky vibe, this peppy tune is a romantic journey. Penned by Janak Sharmila Ji in a Sufi style. Feel the passion, share your feelings with someone special! Love is in the air!

"says singer Jazim Sharma

Talking about the collaboration with Velvet Vibes, Ruma Sharma says, " I had great fun working with Miket and his team. I didn't feel like I was shooting for the first time with the team. It was so much fun! Looking forward to more of such experiences with Velvet Vibes.

"Ishq is a very beautiful song, and the reality is that anyone would do anything when it comes to love and through this track, everyone will relate to it!" she further adds.

Ishq is composed by Jazim Sharma himself, penned by Janak Sharmila, and produced by Ketan Kanakia. ISHQ is now available on Velvet Vibes Music's Official YouTube channel and all streaming platforms!

Here is the link:

https://youtu.be/aMcKggiz-7M

