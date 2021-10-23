Kozhikode, October 23: A 17-year-old girl, who alleged gangrape at Janakikad Ecotourism Center in Kerala's Kozhikode on October 3, was raped again on October 16, police learned. In her statement to police, the minor girl said that she was raped by two persons at Chembanoda on October 16. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Rahul Thaminjal and Mervin. Police registered a new case against the duo. Kerala Shocker: 31-Year-Old Woman Throws Her Twin Children Into Well Before Attempting Suicide in Kozhikode; Arrested on Charges Of Murder.

While Rahul had been arrested in the first case, police arrested Mervin, who hails from Kayakkodi, on Friday. He was produced before Kozhikode POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) special court, which remanded him in 14-day police custody, Times of India reported. Earlier this week, police arrested four accused, including Rahul, after the girl said she was gangraped at Janakikad Ecotourism Center on October 3.

The other three accused were identified as 24-year-old Thekkeparambath Sayooj, 32-year-old Shibu and 22-year-old Akshay Paloli. According to the police, Sayood was a friend of the 17-year-old girl, had invited her for sight-seeing and took her to the tourist spot. Upon reaching there, he took her to a resort and gave her a glass of juice laced with sedative. Later, he and three of his friends raped her.

Shocked and feared, the victim did not disclose the incident for about two weeks. Then, she revealed the trauma to her family which reported to the police on Tuesday. All accused have been booked under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

