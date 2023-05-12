New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): "Venkatesh La-arka (Spain in Solapur) Project" by Pramod Sathe Group, a leading real estate company in Maharashtra, has won the most prestigious GEA2023 award for the "Best Real Estate Project in Maharashtra". The award was presented to Pramod Sathe (Chairman & Managing Director) & Akash Pramod Sathe (Executive Director) of Shri Venkatesh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd by the mesmerizing Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The project was recognized for its outstanding contributions to the real estate sector in Maharashtra and is a landmark development that is designed to meet the growing demands for high-quality housing in the state.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 event was attended by leading entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts from all around the world. Pramod Sathe, Chairman & Managing Director of Pramod Sathe Group, said, "We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. Our goal has always been to provide high-quality housing solutions to our customers, and this award is a testament to our efforts in this direction. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible living experience, and this award is a validation of our efforts in this direction".

The Venkatesh La Arka Project is a state-of-the-art development that is designed to provide residents with a comfortable and luxurious living experience. The project is located in Solapur, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in Maharashtra. The project features world-class amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, children's play area, and landscaped gardens. The apartments are designed to be spacious and well-ventilated, with ample natural light and cross-ventilation. The project is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety and is built using the latest construction techniques and materials.

Brand Empower, the organizer of the GEA2023 awards along with its proud CEO - Rahul Ranjan Singh has been actively associated with promoting brands that hold value for the customers and has been presenting these brands a stage that allows them to showcase their achievements with pride and honor. These awards are a testimony to the hard work and dedication of the winners in their respective fields. The event is a celebration of excellence and innovation in the business world and provides a platform for businesses to showcase their achievements.

