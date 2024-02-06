BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 6: VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, significantly added to its business footprint in 2023. Building on its trusted partnership, the company won seven global contracts from the governments of the UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland and Austria. Among the most significant wins of 2023 was being awarded a global contract for UK visas and citizenship services. In 2024, VFS Global will deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the UK in 142 countries across Africa & Middle East, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia & Asia Pacific regions catering to an estimated 3.8 million applicants every year, aiding cross border mobility. This is a significant win also because the contract awards VFS Global with 84 new countries of service for UK Visas and Citizenship Service in addition to the 58 countries that VFS Global already serve. Another major contract for the visa service provider was the global biometric collection service awarded by the Department of Home Affairs, Australia across seven regions comprising Americas, Mekong, Middle East and North Africa, North Asia, Pacific, South Asia and Southeast Asia. According to the agreement, VFS Global's core services include Biometric Collection and Identity Verification, Digital Assistance with online visa applications submission and Online Payment Assistance on the Department's ImmiAccount portal.

Also Read | Misrepresenting Nehru’s Lines from Speech ‘shameful’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM.

Similarly, the Swedish Ministry of Justice and the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have awarded global tenders to provide Sweden visa services in 37 countries, and Norway visa and residence permit services in 52 countries respectively. Earlier in the year, Latvia, Iceland and Austria too renewed the global visa services mandates with VFS Global.

"These significant contract wins are a testament of our trusted partnership with these client governments and our commitment to customer service excellence. It is also an opportunity to contribute to a larger purpose of restoring travellers' confidence through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions and playing a key role in reviving global travel momentum," said Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global. In 2024, VFS Global will continue to focus on enhancing customer service and business excellence through investments in human capital development and technology.

Also Read | Apple's New Patent Indicates 'Underwater Mode' Feature Coming to iPhones Soon, Says Report.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)