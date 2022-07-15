New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV): The VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2022, A National Premier Beauty Grand Finale of the 3rd Season was recently held recently at The Umrao Hotel & Resort, Delhi.

Founder & National Director of Visionara Global Miss & Mrs India Beauty Pageant, Binita Shrivastava, Former Beauty Queen, told the media that the Celebrity Guest was Famous Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor and Chief Guest was Jyoti Kalash, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Resident Commissioner, Government of Nagaland.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu’s Outfits for Shabaash Mithu Promotions Give Perfect Style Inspiration!.

Binita further said that the National Title Winners of the peculiar categories of the VG Miss & Mrs India 2022 embrace in different age categories.

Mithula Nair S from Kerala was crowned as VG MRS INDIA 2022. The 1st Runner-Up was Archana Verma from Chhattisgarh and the 2nd Runner-Up was Sheetal Yagnik from Maharashtra. Rekha Rani from Bangalore was crowned VG Ms India 2022 in Ms Category.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Arrests Youth After Video of Them Doing Dangerous Car Stunts in Nyari Dam Goes Viral.

Jayashree Gusain from Agra was crowned as MRS INDIA Finesse 2022. 1st Runner-Up was Varsha Basantani from Indore and the 2nd Runner-Up was Shweta Singh from Delhi. Vijay Laxmi from Delhi was crowned as MRS INDIA Gracious 2022. 1st Runner-Up was Deepa Tolani from Maharashtra and the 2nd Runner-Up was Kiran Kumari from Bihar. Mira Sharma from Noida was crowned as VG MRS INDIA Grand 2022. Reena Marry from Kuwait was crowned as VG MRS INDIA Overseas 2022.

The Crowning was done by Binita in the presence of Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor, Co-founder of Ketto.org, and Arushi Nishank, Actor, Producer, Environmentalist and Founder of Sparsh Ganga.

The Sashing was done by Jury Members, Arushi Nishank, Amitabh Srivastava, Kinner Sacchdev, Dr Varun Katyal, Vertika Khurana, Batul Ali and Vicky Ahuja. Other Special Guests for Grand Finale Night were Mahir Khan, Pradeep Rathore, Paridhi Sharma, Preeti Puja, Dr GD Singh, and Harish Chandra.

All the contestants of the Finale were chosen from thousands of applicants from India and abroad after online auditions.

The Finalists were gone through 5 days of grooming & training sessions from morning 5 am to 11 pm every day. Grooming was done by Samiksha Singh, Miss India Asia 2019, and Choreography and Show Direction were done by Yash Shelar from Mumbai. Life Coaching was given by Mahima Mamgain, Artistic Life Coach, Madhu Pandit, Inner Wellness Coach, Bannya Basu, Image Consultant. The Celebrity Nutritionist was Dr Varun Katyal and the Smile Partner was Dr Nida Khateeb. The VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2022 BEAUTY PAGEANT SHOW was conceptualized, Directed and Produced by Binita Shrivastava, Founder and National Director.

The Main Title Winners were rewarded with the CROWN and SASH. The Gold Sponsor was Tesla PowerUSA-An Alkaline RO Water Purifiers. The Founder and MD Kavinder Khurana also graced the Event. The National Title Winners of different Categories won the TESLA POWER USA's Alkaline RO Purifiers in each category, Mrs, Ms, Mrs Finesse, Mrs Gracious and Mrs Grand.

All the Finalists also won Rs 4,000/- Gift Vouchers by Tesla Power USA. All the Finalists also won gift hampers from Shahnaz Husain Beauty Products, Sirona-Feminine Hygiene Products, and Gift Hampers from Kamdhenu Sweets & Bakery. Ketto was an Official Crowdfunding Partner, Co-founded by Famous Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor. The Grand Finale of VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2022 will be telecasted at India Voice News.

It has associate partners and is sponsored by distinguished brands like International Design Academy (IDA-Jabalpur), Lakme Academy Lajpat Nagar Delhi, Shahnaz Husain, Sirona Hygiene, Kamdhenu Sweets and The Closet Story as Wardrobe Partner. Media Magazine Partners were Passion Vista, Achievers World, Turtle Times, Beauty & the Best and CSR Times. This was the 3rd Season of VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2022 and since its inception Binita Shrivastava has been transforming common housewives and Indian women living across the globe.

The Prestigious National Event is helmed by Binita Shrivastava, An Accidental Entrepreneur, and Transformational Coach. Her Pageant Coaching in Pageantry is exceptional and remarkable. In a very short span of time her initiatives, Visionara Global Miss & Mrs India and Visionara Academy-A Digital Academy to Transform Women. Both Entities have made their mark globally.

For Participating in the next season of Miss & Mrs India 2023 visit: https://mrsindia.co/

To Transform Your Life, Join Visionara Academy: https://visionaracademy.com/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)