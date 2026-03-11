PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 11: Under the visionary leadership of Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, students from VIBGYOR High Vadodara have delivered exceptional results by securing admissions to some of India's most prestigious institutions--all without external coaching.

Also Read | LPG Crisis in India: Gas Supply Issues Surface in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar As Government Moves to Ensure Availability.

A Grade 12 student from VIBGYOR High Vadodara has earned admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, while Yug Chirag Shah, a Grade 12 CBSE student, successfully cleared the entrance examination for IIT Madras, securing a seat in the elite BSc programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, alumnus Chaitanya Honkhambe cleared the CA Foundation Examination in his first attempt, an outstanding achievement given the national pass rate of approximately 14%.

These accomplishments reflect the academic philosophy championed by Rustom Kerawalla, whose emphasis on conceptual clarity, holistic development, and strong in-school mentoring has positioned VIBGYOR as one of India's leading K-12 education networks.

Also Read | Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Spotted Sharing PDA During New York City Outing (Watch Video).

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR High, said,"At VIBGYOR, we focus on shaping thinkers, not rote learners. The success of our students is a direct outcome of a learning environment built on integrity, critical thinking, and purpose."

VIBGYOR High Vadodara follows a globally aligned curriculum incorporating Bloom's Taxonomy, Gardner's Multiple Intelligences, and Experiential Learning, supported by world-class infrastructure and dedicated faculty. The fact that students achieved national-level success without external coaching underscores the strength of the VIBGYOR academic ecosystem.

Founded by Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR Group of Schools today educates over 55,000 students across 40 schools in 15 Indian cities, offering CBSE, CISCE, and Cambridge curricula. These latest achievements further reinforce Kerawalla's long-standing vision of delivering accessible, high-quality, future-ready education in India.

For more on VIBGYOR High Vadodara do visit:

https://www.vibgyorhigh.com/school-blog/education/vibgyor-high-vadodara-students-set-new-benchmarks-in-national-level-academic-excellence/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)