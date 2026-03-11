New York, March 11: A security operation was launched at the White House complex early Wednesday morning after a van crashed into a perimeter barricade. The incident occurred shortly before 6:37 am at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street NW. United States Secret Service agents immediately detained the driver at the scene. No injuries were reported among pedestrians, Secret Service personnel, or the vehicle's occupant, according to official statements.

The collision prompted an immediate "high-priority" response from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service Uniformed Division. Law enforcement quickly established a security perimeter, deploying police tape and barricades that shut down several major transit corridors north of the White House during the morning rush hour. Officials confirmed that President Biden was on the premises at the time, but the interior of the mansion was not placed under a full lockdown. White House Security Breach: Man Tries To Scale Fence To Enter US President’s Official Residence, Gets Caught by Secret Service Personnel (Watch Video).

White House Security Breach: Emergency Response and Investigation

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Secret Service has classified the vehicle as "suspicious" while specialised teams, including National Guard members and bomb-disposal units, conducted a thorough sweep of the van. Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, stated that teams were working to determine if the crash was intentional or a result of a medical or mechanical failure.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, remains in federal custody for questioning. While no explosive devices or weapons were immediately reported, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding buildings to track the van's movement in the minutes leading up to the impact. Donald Trump Clears Waiver for India To Purchase Russian Oil To Stabilise Energy Markets, Says White House.

Traffic Disruptions and Road Closures

The incident caused significant delays for commuters in downtown Washington. The following intersections remained closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene:

H Street NW between 15th and 17th Street.

Connecticut Avenue between H Street and I Street.

15th and E Street NW near the White House entrance.

Metropolitan Police redirected traffic toward K Street, though pedestrians were eventually allowed back into the outskirts of Lafayette Square by late morning. Local transit authorities have advised residents to avoid the North Lawn area until all specialised equipment is cleared.

Heightened Security After Security Breach

This crash occurs during a period of elevated security concerns in the capital. Over the last year, several similar incidents have targeted the White House perimeter, leading to a recent heightening of the permanent security fencing.

In October 2025, a similar vehicle breach at 17th and E Street NW led to an arrest, and authorities have been on high alert following a series of unconnected security alerts at other federal buildings this week. The Secret Service has stated they will provide a full update on the charges and the driver's motive once the preliminary investigation concludes.

