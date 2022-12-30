New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/PNN): Celebrated chef Vicky Ratnani of Vicky Goes Veg fame has decided to try vegan this January. He has joined the global movement Veganuary and millions others to start 2023 on a positive note by exploring a vegan diet.

Launched in 2014, Veganuary is a charity that encourages people to try vegan in January and beyond, as a way to improve their health, help animals and the planet. Anyone can sign up for free. This January is the 10th global anniversary of the movement. In India, it is supported by 10 popular vegans including Actors Soundarya Sharma, Amy Aela, Arvind Krishna, Sadaa Sayed, Sneha Ullal; Musicians Monica Dogra, Anushka Manchanda; Athlete Vishwajeet Sangle and Mountaineers Prakriti Varshney, Kuntal Joisher who are its Ambassadors.

Also Read | Distressed by the Accident of Noted Cricketer Rishabh Pant. I Pray for His Good Health and … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

Happy about his decision to try vegan, Vicky Ratnani said 'I'm a master of vegetarian cooking as I've shown in my show Vicky goes veg. Now I'm taking it up a notch by eating vegan this January. Vegan dishes are full of flavour, nutrition and variety that will blow your mind. I'll be showcasing some of my best vegan dishes throughout January. They're easy to make and I hope you'll join me and take a journey into vegan cooking.'

Many Indian brands have joined the Veganuary phenomenon and introduced special offers on their vegan products to make them more accessible to anyone trying vegan during the month. Popular Veganuary supporters include Nature's Basket, BigBasket, Baskin Robbins, Epigamia, Blue Tribe, Wingreens, Go Zero, Noto and Papa Cream. More than 70 brands from India are supporting the global movement, and the number is still growing.

Also Read | BMW To Unveil Its Stunning New Vision Car EV Concept at the CES 2023; Find All Details Here.

Sohil Wazir, Chief Commercial Officer of Blue Tribe said "Veganism has become instrumental in the fight against degrading environmental conditions. Maybe this is the reason why celebrities like Lewis Hamilton, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, MS Dhoni, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza, Tom Ford are vehemently standing in support of a plant-based planet-friendly diet. Blue Tribe aims to awaken a lifestyle change among non-vegetarian food lovers to opt for options that are a conscious choice towards the healing process of mother earth. In wake of Veganuary month we are offering a discount on all our products this January to encourage people to make a conscious decision."

Pawan Sarda, Group CMO & Head, D2C at Wingreens World observed "The popularity of vegan diet is the mark of a more conscious generation that cares about a sustainable future. At Wingreens World, we're proud to have a vast range that caters to this very consumer, and are happy to partner with Veganuary this 2023 to promote health, wellbeing and changing for good!"

Veganuary provides free resources and daily coaching emails for 31 days to anyone trying vegan for a month. For 2023 January, they have included a new vegan starter kit for Indian participants answering all questions on veganism, more Indian recipes, a one-pot meal plan to help make meals cheaper and quicker, as well as an updated celebrity e-cookbook featuring recipes from global celebs including Venus Williams and Dr Jane Goodall. Veganuary's new podcast series launches on 1st January alongside a new 31-day YouTube series, both designed to offer people additional ways to participate.

Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba Foods shared "We are proud to partner with Veganuary this year, as I feel that this is a great platform for first-timers, as well as veteran vegans. Veganuary not only makes it easier but also pumps in the motivation and encouragement to sustain a vegan lifestyle, no matter where you are in your journey by showcasing plant-based options available to switch to Vegan. With Earthmade products too, our aim would always be to support you in this journey by offering vegan as well as organic products that help sustain a healthy lifestyle and a better planet."

Dr Vidya, Chief Innovation Officer of Hatti Kaapi expressed happiness at supporting Veganuary and said "Protecting the planet has been a significant goal for Hatti Kaapi and in the recent past, vegan food giveaways are popular among many initiatives that we have taken up. Veganuary is our favourite and we are thrilled to be a part of this effort; big thanks to Veganuary for getting people to participate in the Plant-based movement and to make veganism a mainstream lifestyle"

Vimal Sharma, CEO & Founder, SMOOR Chocolates noted "Our customers have always admired us for our authentic menu, and it was reflected in how they have demanded and loved our vegan dishes. Vegan is emerging as one of the most preferred dietary options, for the health benefits it offers. We are happy to take a step further in the direction by participating in Veganuary 2023."

As part of their employee engagement programmes, companies are educating employees on the options of healthy eating as a way to promote employee health and wellbeing. India's leading pharmaceutical company- Dr Reddy's Laboratories- is encouraging their staff to try vegan this January, as part of the Veganuary Workplace Challenge.

Veganuary's India head Prashanth Vishwanath welcomed these developments and said "I am thrilled to have so much support for Veganuary from celebrities and companies alike. It shows the enormous interest Indians have in veganism, and that vegan foods are next big thing in the market. Our partnerships show that veganism is now mainstream, and reflects a conscious choice to live a healthy, compassionate, planet-friendly life with zero compromises on taste and nutrition."

Note to editor-

Veganuary is a global charity that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. It was founded in 2014 and since then more than 2.5 million people have taken the 31-day plant-based pledge from almost every country in the world. With campaign hubs now in Germany, USA, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, India and the UK, Veganuary has truly become a global phenomenon. This New Year's revolution has also been embraced by businesses, with hundreds of companies taking part in Veganuary last year, launching more than 1540 new vegan products and menu items.

2023 is Veganuary's 10th global anniversary. Veganuary is free to join, and people can sign-up at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit, and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans, and helpful advice.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)