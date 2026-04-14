PNN

New Delhi [India], April 14: The Vietnamese Women Connecting the World LETA'SCON Group has set a World Record for "The event forming the 'Trong Mai Islet' tourism icon by the world's largest number of women wearing white ao dai and conical hats," officially confirmed on April 11, 2026 by the World Records Union (WorldKings), an associate of the India Book of Records (IBR).

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The event took place on the morning of April 11, 2026, at Ha Long International Cruise Port in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. More than 1,900 women dressed in white ao dai and conical hats gathered to recreate the iconic "Trong Mai Islet" formation. This achievement marks the largest number of women participating in such a coordinated cultural display, meeting all criteria for scale, synchronization, and visual accuracy.

At the ceremony, a representative of Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) officially presented the World Record Certificate, recognizing the group's outstanding accomplishment.

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Beyond its scale, the event celebrated the elegance of Vietnamese women while promoting Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, to both domestic and international audiences.

Founded as a nationwide community, the "Vietnamese Women Connecting the World LETA'SCON Group" connects women across Vietnam through networking and meaningful social initiatives. Under the leadership of Chairwoman Mrs. Le Thuc Anh, the group continues to expand its presence and foster activities that highlight cultural values, unity, and positive contributions to society.

The World Records Union (WorldKings) is a global organisation responsible for adjudicating and verifying world records. It includes the India Book of Records (IBR) and the Vietnam Book of Records, and aims to celebrate remarkable achievements from around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@indiabookofrecords.in

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