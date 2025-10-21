New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of fintech firm Paytm has demonstrated the power of disciplined digital savings by turning his gold investments on Paytm into remarkable gains.

Sharing his gold locker details on X, Sharma revealed that his holdings have grown 124.42 percent, reflecting both the long-term value of gold and the convenience of saving digitally.

According to the screenshot he shared, Sharma has invested Rs 6,84,177 in Paytm Gold, which has grown to Rs 15,35,451. His total holding stands at 116.28 grams, translating into a gain of Rs 8,51,274.

"Happy Dhanteras to you! I save in gold on Paytm, you could too. Get your free gold locker today," Sharma wrote in his post on X, encouraging Indians to adopt smart saving habits through technology.

Paytm Gold allows anyone to buy 24K pure gold starting from as little as Rs 1, which is securely stored in insured lockers. The platform has already processed over 14 crore successful gold orders, making it one of India's most trusted destinations for digital gold savings.

In addition to simple gold buying, Paytm has made saving a rewarding habit. The company now offers Gold Coins on every payment, which can be redeemed into real digital gold within the app. This initiative encourages millions of users to build savings seamlessly through their daily transactions.

Sharma's post, shared on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, serves as both a personal endorsement and a testament to Paytm's mission of making India financially stronger through accessible and transparent digital savings.

As he put it, "I save in gold Paytm, you could too."

The Noida-headquartered fintech which recently approved a comprehensive internal restructuring plan to bring several of its financial and technology subsidiaries under direct ownership is focusing on developing indigenous tech to serve its customers.

On October 17, Paytm Founder and CEO showcased the company's Made-in-India Paytm AI Soundbox to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, reaffirming Paytm's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote that it was a privilege to present the innovation, adding that Paytm is committed to building artificial intelligence for every Indian small shopkeeper. He described the Paytm AI Soundbox as a major step toward making technology and AI more inclusive for millions of small and micro businesses. (ANI)

