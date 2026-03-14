Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): As the Ministry of Home Affairs revoked activist Sonak Wangchuk's detention, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday called the development heartening, adding that the whole episode raises serious questions on functioning of Central government.

In an 'X' post, Gehlot called the detention of Wanchuk "irony" while claiming that he was once supportive of Centre's policies; however, he was sent to jail because he protested for rights of Ladakh people.

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"The news of activist Sonam Wangchuk's release is heartening, but this entire episode raises serious questions about the functioning of the Modi government at the Center. What kind of irony is this? Sonam Wangchuk, who was once a supporter of Prime Minister Modi's policies, was slapped with harsh provisions like the NSA (National Security Act) and sent to Jodhpur jail simply for raising his voice for Ladakh's rights and the environment," Gehlot wrote on 'X'.

Gehlot opined that Sonam Wangchuk, who was said to be "threat to national security" once, is suddenly being released from jail, which means that no evidence was found against him in the matter for which he was jailed. He further asked that will the national security will be dictated on BJP's "political gains and losses."

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"The same individual, who just a few months ago was branded a "threat to national security" and thrown behind bars, is now suddenly being released--meaning no evidence was found against him. In such a case, who will account for the 170 days of his detention? Why was he arrested in the first place? Will the definition of national security now be dictated by the BJP's political gains and losses? This "convenient use" of laws, driven by authoritarian tendencies, is not only reprehensible but also deals a deep blow to the credibility of our democratic institutions. The people of the country are watching this double standard," Gehlot's 'X' post added.

The government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

It further said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.

"The government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms," added the MHA.

In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, 2025, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order. Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the said Act.

Earlier, on February 26, the Supreme Court scheduled the final hearing on a plea challenging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act for March 10. The Court also questioned whether his speeches and social media posts could legitimately be interpreted as provocative and linked to the Leh violence of September 24, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)