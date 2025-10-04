VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 4: In a striking convergence of symbolism and sound, the New Delhi-based collective Village Vigilantes (VV) has unveiled their latest single, "Vikaar", today, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The release date, 2-10, also carries local significance in Delhi slang as "tootan," meaning cravings or withdrawal, highlighting the song's thematic focus on confronting desires and addictions.

"Vikaar" delves deep into the personal and societal battles that define modern India. The track encourages listeners to confront the evils within themselves before challenging the larger forces that undermine positivity, progress, and unity. Through its thought-provoking lyrics, the song warns the youth against violence, substance abuse, and blind idolization, while urging independent thought and self-awareness.

Beyond personal introspection, "Vikaar" highlights societal hypocrisy, consumerism, and the ill effects of addiction to cheap dopamine. The song addresses the pressures of the digital world, where curated lifestyles can distort reality and foster dissatisfaction, prompting a need to recognize one's blessings and reclaim agency over life. Ultimately, the song calls for a path rooted in kindness, education, critical thinking, and community-oriented action, empowering the youth to become productive and socially responsible citizens.

The song is the product of Village Vigilantes, a unique collective representing rural India and tier 2 cities. VV uses art as a medium to foster cultural awareness and rural development, focusing on collective progress rather than individual gains. Each member works under an alter ego, and maintains a professional career outside the collective, ensuring that their social and artistic contributions remain free from profit-driven motives.

"Vikaar" is written and performed by YAYATI from Kanpur and Maashu from Jabalpur, both celebrated voices in India's underground Hip Hop scene, known for blending hard-hitting lyricism with socially conscious themes.

With this release, Village Vigilantes combine art, activism, and music, offering a mirror to society and a roadmap for youth to navigate life's challenges with integrity, awareness, and compassion.

Listen to "Vikaar" today and join the movement for a more conscious and progressive India.

