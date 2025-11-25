VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: #WashTheDabba campaign, which captured the hearts and minds of the city, has now earned international acclaim by winning the prestigious Anthem Awards. This behaviour change communication initiative was honoured in the 5th edition of the Anthem Awards with a Gold in the Sustainability, Environment, and Diversity category, and a Silver in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Created by BBC Media Action, #WashTheDabba--encouraging people to empty, rinse, and dry plastic food containers before disposal--turned into a city-wide movement. It sparked vital conversations about the impact of unclean food containers on waste pickers and the recyclability of dry waste. The campaign highlights the critical role of waste pickers in the waste value chain and demonstrates how small, mindful actions can prevent tonnes of recyclable material from ending up in landfills. It was echoed, amplified and referenced by leading actors, artists, influencers, institutions, municipal bodies and leading businesses and corporate leaders.

Described by The New York Times as the "Internet's highest honour," the Anthem Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and judged by a distinguished jury. This year's honourees also included notable figures such as Paris Hilton, athlete Frances Tiafoe, and philanthropists Tim Gill and Scott Miller. The awards celebrate excellence, setting a new benchmark for social impact work that inspires action within communities.

Speaking about the win, Soma Katiyar, Executive Creative Director, BBC Media Action India, said: "The Anthem Awards are an ode to our waste pickers and a tribute to them, who despite their valuable contributions have remained under the shroud of invisibility. #WashTheDabba flips that story by restoring their dignity, reshaping perceptions and shifting power. It is time that we ensure that waste pickers are treated as environmental stewards and equal partners in city's waste management."

#WashTheDabba was an integrated campaign that positioned food as the protagonist, reaching an estimated 3.2 million people across Bengaluru. The campaign combined social media, out-of-home activations, reminder messages on 136,000 food containers, digital screens in 65 apartment complexes, and direct outreach. A third-party evaluation conducted at the end of 2024 revealed that 44% of respondents in Bengaluru could recall the campaign without prompting, and 60% of them reported adopting the behaviour of washing plastic food containers before disposal. Waste pickers at Dry Waste Collection Centres also confirmed a noticeable improvement in the cleanliness of food boxes they received.

Maria Bystedt, Programme Director, H&M Foundation, said, "This award is a powerful call to action. Waste pickers are not just critical to the waste value chain; they are key enablers of a circular economy. As we move toward decarbonising our systems, we must ensure that this transition is inclusive and just. Waste pickers deserve not only recognition but also a voice and a seat at the table. #WashTheDabba exemplifies how circular solutions can be both inclusive and equitable."

Speaking about BBC Media Action's mission to use the power of communication to help people and communities make informed choices, challenge harmful norms, and build resilience, Varinder Kaur Gambhir, Country Director, India, BBC Media Action, said, "#WashTheDabba is a powerful example of how creative storytelling and community-designed communication can spark everyday behaviour change. We are deeply grateful to the Anthem Awards for this recognition, and to the H&M Foundation for their sustained faith and partnership. Their support makes it possible for us to keep pushing the boundaries of inclusive, people-first development.

BBC Media Action's campaign is part of its #Invaluables initiative under Saamuhika Shakti--a first-of-its-kind collaborative effort, where 11 partners, with funding support from the H&M Foundation, have joined forces to enable waste pickers to have greater agency to lead secure and dignified lives.

"This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "This year's winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today."

About BBC Media Action: BBC Media Action is the BBC's independent charity, and we believe in media and communication for good. We reach more than 100 million people each year in some of the world's poorest and most fragile countries. Our projects and programmes save lives, protect livelihoods and our planet, counter misinformation, challenge prejudice and build democracy. Using a human-centred design approach, our work is rooted in evidence, powered by insights, and leverages impact-tested, scalable, big ideas to create social and behaviour change. In India, over the past two decades, we have delivered impact in health (HIV prevention, tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, reproductive, maternal, neonatal, and child health), sanitation, gender equity, climate change and the prevention of bonded labour.

About Saamuhika Shakti: Saamuhika Shakti is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, where 10 implementing organisations - Bal Raksha Bharat, BBC Media Action, Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF), Enviu, Hasiru Dala, Sambhav Foundation, Sparsha Trust, Udhyam Learning Foundation, Social Alpha and WaterAid India - have joined forces to enable informal waste pickers to have greater agency to lead secure and dignified lives, with a specific focus on gender and equity. This project is initiated and funded by the H&M Foundation, and Sattva Consulting serves as the independent backbone.

