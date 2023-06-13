VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: Virtual India, a prominent Advisory firm specializing in Accounting, Legal, Startup Incorporation, Regulatory Compliance & Financial Services, has recently made headlines by becoming the first Indian firm in the regulatory industry to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. This move highlights Virtual India's dedication to innovation and adaptability within the dynamic financial landscape.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained substantial popularity and recognition in recent years. By embracing cryptocurrency payments, Virtual India aims to provide a more inclusive and seamless experience for clients who prefer digital assets for transactions.

As businesses and individuals increasingly embrace the potential of cryptocurrencies, Virtual India recognizes the importance of offering flexible payment options that align with the evolving needs of its clients. By integrating cryptocurrency payments into its system, the firm aims to provide convenience, security, and efficiency to its valued clients.

Ganesh Shanmugam, the COO at Virtual India, expressed the firm's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and meeting the evolving needs of clients. He stated, "Our decision to accept cryptocurrency as payment is a reflection of our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and meeting the evolving needs of our clients. We believe that cryptocurrency has the potential to revolutionize the financial landscape, and we want to be a trusted partner for our clients as they navigate this exciting new frontier."

To ensure secure and efficient transactions, Virtual India has partnered with industry-leading payment processors while maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and data protection. The firm has also extended its services to include advisory support on tax implications, regulatory compliance, and accounting treatments associated with cryptocurrency transactions.

Virtual India's initiative to accept cryptocurrency payments sets a precedent for other firms in the accounting industry to consider integrating such payment methods. By embracing this new form of digital currency, Virtual India demonstrates its commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and embracing the future of finance.

For more information about Virtual India and its services, interested individuals can visit their website at www.virtualindia.co.in or contact their Helpdesk at 7280012800.

Virtual India is a leading Advisory Firm that provides comprehensive Accounting, Legal, Compliances & Financial solutions to businesses and individuals having offices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvarur and have their international presence in Singapore & Malaysia.

With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to excellence, the firm offers a wide range of accounting, tax, auditing, and consulting services to clients across various industries.

