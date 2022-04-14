New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI/PNN): Ever since the pandemic hit the world, each company moved to employees' homes. Everyone adapted to the work-from-home model more adeptly. And now, we curve through the advantages of it. India shone to become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China. A record 44 Indian startups achieved unicorn status in 2021, taking the overall tally of startup unicorns in India to 83, with most in the services sector, a survey showed.

Adapting to new internet revolution and adaptation, virtual space has become a place for many new and completely virtual companies and ventures. This development is the beginning of a new era where new-gen companies are formed on the internet, each offering specific niche products and services.

Work models cannot be only limited to hiring or vendor sourcing. Platform models are the way forward.

The path breaking advancement is being witnessed now, where people are embracing the work-from-home and future of the work model and platforms like AiDOOS stitch this ecosystem of new players and disrupt the work models.

AiDOOS, a virtual workplace, gives complete freedom to work from wherever the person is, getting timely paid for the task completed and getting the kind of work one loves without the hassle of hunting for it. At first, it may sound a little hard to believe, but Krishan Vardhan Reddy, a new generation technology leader, created a workspace AiDOOS that makes it all possible.

Vardhan says that COVID was never a trigger in creating such an innovative workspace. He adds AiDOOS is a future model of work that uses advanced technology to empower companies to find the right IT talent pool and enable workers to get the work they would love to perform.

AiDOOS, as a global workspace for talents, is flexible and lets experts create their profiles. If the skill set of experts matches the work requirements, then the experts have the liberty to perform tasks either individually or form teams. They have to complete the tasks in a given time frame and get paid as per global standards.

What's unique about AiDOOS is that it allows experts to learn from one another through a global platform rather than the limitations of a traditional office.

The platform gives the ability for experts to form new-age companies in the form of teams without the hassle of going through company formation. For example, a team of Java developers can come together and form a Java Experts team on the platform. These teams are provided with regular in-flow of tasks without them needing to search for work or bidding for work.

It's worth acknowledging the fact that the teams can build products and not worry about marketing or sales. The platform takes care of selling their digital products to the readily available customers on the platform.

For companies, AiDOOS is a one-stop platform to get their work done without the hassle of hiring employees. AiDOOS disrupts the work models by offering two models for the companies: "Task as a Service" and "Talent as a Service".

With the Task as a Service model, companies need not worry about picking the talent, they simply post the tasks in a completely automated manner, the platform assigns the tasks to the right team/individual and owns the delivery.

While with the Talent as a Service model, AiDOOS supports companies' talent needs by identifying the exact matching talent and overcoming the need of long screening cycles.

AI, like the foundation of many other advancements today, is leveraged by AiDOOS as well. For both these models, the platform relies on an AI-powered "Peeling the Onion" algorithm that finds exactly the perfect match of the team/individual who fit the requirement.

There's no denying that platforms like AiDOOS is a well-suited workspace for both companies and experts to adapt to the future of work.

The ease of assigning work and its compatibility with work management software such as JIRA, Slack, ServiceNow, and ClickUp makes AiDOOS a prime choice among the working class. For instance, organizations can split a task among their employees and simultaneously push the selective tasks onto the AiDOOS platform. Since AiDOOS supports work management software, the progress of a project can be monitored, analyzed, and delivered within the desired time.

AiDOOS serves as an umbrella platform to club work from various resources and presents it as a whole.

There are some salient features that make AiDOOS one of the seed remote working platforms. On one hand, it helps experts by removing the pain of searching for and bidding for work and on the other hand, it saves organizations from spending plenty of time and money on hiring, training, and employing resources for desired work. This prominent feature of AiDOOS distinguishes it from various freelancing platforms otherwise available today.

Organizations overspend on IT development and software maintenance. Still, they never attain the desired output resulting in non-value added work and higher overheads, causing a loss in value and delays in the overall processes of an organization.

To remove non-value-added work and overheads with a pay-per-task model, AiDOOS created an on-demand software development 'Future of work' platform designed for organizations to get their IT work done.

This on-demand software development enables organizations to develop software and maintain it on the platform, pay just for the tasks delivered, and save huge time and money.

As remote working is becoming normal, enterprises are embracing this model and taking advantages from it widely for reduced IT infra expenditure. It makes IT simple by blending technology infrastructure and human intelligence, enabling individuals to work from anywhere, directly connect to the customer environment, and perform IT tasks.

The safety of projects and workspace is a huge concern for workers. Zero trust plays a crucial role in defining the security structure. For secure and smooth processes on the platform, the AiDOOS model is taking over existing work models and defining the Future of Work. Zero Trust architecture becomes essential for organizations to be able to leverage platforms as the people who access the systems in this model are complete strangers from an organization standpoint.

Zero trust is a cybersecurity strategy wherein security policy is applied through context established by least-privileged access controls and strict user authentication and not on implicit trust. A well-tuned zero trust architecture leads to simpler overall network infrastructure, a better user experience, and improved protection against cyber threats.

AiDOOS comes with is the flexibility for workers to work at any time of the day. Since it's a global platform, time zones may vary for employees engaged in a certain project; through AiDOOS, workers get the freedom to work as per employees' availability.

Vardhan says that the progress of a task or project can be checked on AiDOOS. "Even if users forget to update work progress, the platform reminds them. The work remains transparent and visible to those with access", he adds.

Although AiDOOS is a recently developed and highly advanced workspace that uses Web 3.0 and Artificial Intelligence technologies, it is propelling as a Creator Economy and Metaverse. It has all the potential for the future of the work model.

New age platforms like AiDOOS have become workspaces where work happens without the limitations of hiring the best talent as per work requirements, any space and infrastructure constraints and without wastage of time and money for gathering resources for work at large to learn more visit AiDOOS website. https://aidoos.com/

