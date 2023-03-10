New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/GPRC): Vision Digital India join hands with Global Economic Forum, AIMS Institutions, Vydehi Group and multiple women organisations with blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar created a Karnataka Book of Record by recognizing 123 Power Women in 123 minutes. For this wonderful initiative Vision Digital India received huge response of receiving 950+ nominations from across the world. Our jury finalized 123 Power Women for Karnataka Book of Record from G20 countries of the world and 28 states of India who are travelled and attended physically to receive this prestigious award at Visalakshi Mantap, Art of Living, Kanakpura Road, Bangalore on 8th March, 2023 on the occasion of International Women's Day in a grand ceremony. In this ceremony who and who from Film, Industry, NGO, Education, Sports Personalities, Media, Veernaris (Wife of Armed Forces who given life for the country) Corporate, Social Influencers, IAS, IPS, IFS, KAS Officers etc., leaders as Chief Guest and Guest of Honours. Dr Hari Krishna Maram Founder Chairman Vision Digital India, Chairman Global Economic Forum Congratulated all Power Women who traveled from across the Globe to receive this prestigious Honour.

Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Digital Brand Ambassador and Chairman of Vision Digital India & Founder Chairman Imperial College and Vice-Chancellor Global Digital University USA and Founder Chairman Global Economic Forum .

Also Read | ‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’: Sofi Maure Who Married Herself Initiates Divorce Proceedings After Spending 24 Hours in Her Own Company.

Dr Maram's work in the field of Management and Management Education spans over 28 years. Worked decade in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma. He has an illustrious career in education and has served as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Managing Committee Member CII, Chairperson - International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools). Additionally, he was Honorable Secretary-BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer-Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM, President Lead India Foundation USA , Served in Lions International 20 Years in Different Capacity instrumental in building Lions Super Speciality Hospital of 7 Crore and Chairperson Higher Education Forum -Karnataka. His efforts in management education have been recognized on numerous occasions by the Government of India. He is also a part of the UGC Committee.

Besides being an excellent academician and educationist, Dr Maram is involved with a large number of CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion's International and Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Lions District Service Foundation. Additionally, he is the Chief Mentor of the great initiative "Bangalore Green" which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore. Throughout his lifetime, he has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from UK, MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, Forbes Magazine Listed ,Most Admired Global Indian Award at California USA , Highest Honour From SriLanka Government, International Leadership Award from Institute of Economic Studies, Medal of Honour from Education Post ,"Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher" Award by AIMS, "J L Batra Best Research Paper" Award, "Education Evangelist of India" Award, Lions International President's Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, "Medal of Honour" from CIAC Global & The Education, 50 Most Admired Global Indian award from Passion Vista Magazine, Sunfo High appreciation award from Srilanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award from Indo-Srilanka Economic Summit, SHIKSHA RATTAN award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit @ Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum , Gem of India Award Cambridge School , World Peace Award Yogamata Foundation, Dr APJ Kalam Award from Maharashtra Governor , Peace Ambassador Award Global Peace Foundation Malaysia, Skoch Group Order of Merit Award, 28 COE Global Award at Dubai, Zee Media Group Academic Leadership Award, Business Excellence Award from Afghan Embassy and many more.

Also Read | Thuramukham Movie Review: Nivin Pauly and Rajeev Ravi’s Period Drama Praised for Its Performances and Trade Union-Based Themes.

Created 3 World Book of Records London in 2 years span, Guinness World Record, Asia Book Of Record. As a Chief Guest , Guest of Honour, Keynote Speaker in more than 200 conferences national and International. Written articles, Research Papers more than 100. Research Guide for more than 4 leading Universities and Guided 15 Research students.

Awarded 2 Academic, 2 Honorary Doctorate along with 1 academic and 1 Honorary D.Litt from leading Universities.

Studied from top Institution like ISB Hyderabad, Oxford University.

Traveled more than 60 countries.

You can reach info@visiondigitalindia.com

www.visiondigitalindia.com

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)