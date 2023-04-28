New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): While the ongoing funding winter has forced most ed-tech startups to either cut down on expenses by a series of layoffs or complete shutdown, a few other startups like Nlytn Learning Systems are pushing the boundaries with sustainable growth on the back of students' admiration with its revolutionary courses.

The company has recently launched an upgrade to its much-appreciated course Visual Physics to further benefit lakhs of students who are preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

Also Read | Jharkhand Begins Air Ambulance Service From Seven Locations; From Destination to Price, All You Need to Know.

Talking about the course and recent upgrade, Founder and CEO Gaurav Bansal, an IIT KGP graduate said, "While everyone is working on making the transformation from offline classrooms to online, our venture is trying to solve the inherent problem with the process of learning which plagues the majority of students no matter where and how they are studying. So it isn't just another online course for JEE and NEET preparation, it is something that is working on a next level than existing solutions, and this upgrade further boosts that vision by providing students with a structured question bank which greatly enhances their problem-solving skills in limited time."

The idea to work on improving the learning process came when he realised while guiding her niece of JEE that the main problem faced by students in learning is not the availability of coaching and books but the lack of visualisation and a structured approach.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This culminated in the inception of Nlytn (inspired by Enlighten) Learning Systems where he with his team started working on innovations to make the learning process better and easier for students. Physics being his most loved subject and the subject which really needed the infusion of visualisation in the learning approach, he started working on this and came up with his first product aptly named Visual Physics.

Also, the nature of tough competition and limited preparation time per subject with a vast syllabus to cover requires one to find innovative and smarter tools of learning and practice to get the academic edge. Students need an imaginative and creative thinking thread to qualify the prestigious exams like JEE and NEET.

While creating the course, the emphasis was on making the concepts crystal-clear with that help of mathematically correct powerful 2D and 3D visualisation and in-depth discussion with appropriate examples.

"Your understanding will never be complete without visualisation. And once you visualise a concept, you will never forget it!"

In addition to visualisation, the course has been intuitively designed and written from the student's perspective. It proactively explains every doubt, confusion and misconceptions students get while learning the concept. Everything is explained deliberately in short videos so that students learn the concepts in less time and invest more time in practising problems, which is the secret of cracking competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

"'99 per cent of doubts that students have are due to improper understanding of concepts", says Gaurav.

Visual Physics is a course that not only focuses on visualisation but also has a well-structured approach that enables students to learn from the basics, strengthen their fundamentals, apply concepts to problems, and build their confidence gradually. The course has a multi-level approach that includes a comprehensive question bank targeting misconceptions, direct use of theory and formulas, and advanced visualisations. The course also covers topics that may not be well-explained in textbooks to prepare students for unseen and new types of problems in the JEE Advanced exam.

"We believe that intelligence cannot be taught to anyone; rather it is inbuilt in everyone but probably in a different way. And that's why toppers do things differently when they learn through Visual Physics and come out with blazing results. It is the teacher's way of understanding the student's psyche and delivering this course with interesting visuals so that the most common doubts are clearly answered while explaining the concept," affirms Gaurav.

The course has been received very well by the teacher's community and over a hundred teachers are using the course for better teaching and enhanced learning for their students which is proof of an impressive product in itself, he further adds.

Furthermore, in view of the expensive coaching regimes, Visual Physics has been created with a vision to make quality learning way more affordable and accessible for the masses. It may not be possible to make quality learning completely free, but it can definitely be made within reach of everyone despite their financial condition.

"The elegance and confidence with which the student can traverse the world of physics - visually - from the simplest to the toughest concepts is the best part this course offers. You will be amazed to see the efficacy of how physics can be learned and mastered with the power of visualisation and structure. It's a must have whether you are taking coaching or not" concludes Pawan Kumar, an IIT Delhi graduate and Co-founder of Visual Physics.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)