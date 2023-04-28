Ranchi, April 28: The Jharkhand government launched air ambulance services from Ranchi and 6 other centres on Friday, April 28. The move will facilitate treatment for seriously ill by connecting higher medical centres located in different states. The air ambulance has been made available at a competitive price to all.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren formally launched the air ambulance services from Birsa Munda Airport today at 1 pm. The Jharkhand CM's office tweeted about the development on Friday. Khatiyani Johar Yatra: Those Against 1932 ‘Khatiyan’-Based Domicile Policy Opponents of Jharkhand, Says Hemant Soren; Accuses Centre of ‘Step-Motherly’ Treatment.

आज बिरसा मुंडा एयरपोर्ट से झारखण्ड की जनता के लिए एयर एम्बुलेंस सेवा का शुभारंभ करने का सौभाग्य मिला। गंभीर रूप से बीमार लोगों को ससमय बेहतर इलाज उपलब्ध कराने में यह एक प्रयास है। इस सेवा का उपयोग सिर्फ जो पैसे दे सकते वही कर पाएंगे ऐसा नहीं है, इसमें आवश्यकतानुसार, जो पैसे नहीं… pic.twitter.com/sInvcIq2SF — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 28, 2023

Civil Aviation Director (Operations) Captain S P Sinha said that “This is first of its kind initiative taken by any state in the country. We have selected the firm after a lot of thought. It is one of the pioneers in offering air ambulance service and has a team of specialist doctors, nurses and paramedics in the ambulance. The choppers are equipped with advanced medical facilities and life support systems.” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Skips ED's Probe, Says 'Are You Scared of Jharkhandis?'.

Jharkhand Air Ambulance: Everything You Need to Know

The air ambulance services will be available at Ranchi, Deoghar, Dumka, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Giridih and Jamshedpur. The ambulance will be ready within two hours of booking and it will be equipped with emergency equipment and doctors. The air ambulance will have a multi-engine facility to avoid any glitches during the transportation of patients. Families or people in need of air ambulance services can contact the Aviation Department toll-free numbers at 0651-4665515 and 91-8210594073. The destinations specified for the service are New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Tirupati. Charges for the air ambulance service range between a minimum of Rs 3 lakh for Ranchi to Kolkata and up to a maximum of Rs 8 lakh for Ranchi to Tirupati or Chennai. For routes other than specified destinations, Rs 1.10 lakh will be charged on an hourly basis.

The initiative by the Jharkhand government comes after Chief Minister Hemant Soren in January said that the state government is making continuous efforts to strengthen the health facilities in Jharkhand.

