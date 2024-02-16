BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 16: VLCC, a premium beauty and skincare brand, announced that its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vikas Gupta, will be elevated to the role of Managing Director (MD) and Group CEO, effective immediately. The line Board of Directors warmly welcome Vikas Gupta to the board. Vikas was appointed Group CEO of VLCC in April 2023.

In his new capacity, Vikas will continue to lead the company's strategic direction, focusing on driving overall business growth by leveraging technology and prioritizing customer-centric approaches to introduce the finest beauty and skincare products to the Indian market. With decades of global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms, Vikas has played a pivotal role in VLCC's growth in India, fostering new opportunities for expansion and development.

