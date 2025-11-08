PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Voler Car Limited (NSE: VOLERCAR), one of the leading Employee Transportation Services (ETS) providers to prominent corporates and multinational organisations across India, announced its Unaudited financial results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights - H1 FY26

* Total Income: ₹2,740.34 Lakhs

* EBITDA: ₹298.18 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin: 10.88%

* Net Profit: ₹213.22 Lakhs

* Net Profit Margin: 7.78%

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.91

Q2 FY26 Highlights

* Total Income: ₹1,446.11 Lakhs

* EBITDA: ₹118.38 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin: 8.19%

* Net Profit: ₹86.18 Lakhs

* Net Profit Margin: 5.96%

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹0.77

Commenting on the performance, Mr Vikas Parasrampuria, Whole-Time Director, said:

"The Company has continued to strengthen its operational footprint across key client sites and cities. During the recent months, we have added new corporate accounts and also expanded our engagement with existing blue-chip clients, which reinforces the trust and service quality Voler Car is known for.

The demand environment for Employee Transportation Services (ETS) remains robust, driven by increasing corporate focus on employee safety, reliability, and efficient mobility solutions. The industry itself is growing steadily as more organisations formalise and outsource transportation requirements.

As Voler Car continues to scale through its asset-light model, we expect operational efficiencies and margins to improve going forward. We are working on entering additional cities, enhancing our technology-led routing and fleet optimisation systems, and expanding our vendor and driver network to support growth. We remain optimistic that the upcoming quarters will see sustained growth, supported by a healthy business pipeline, improving utilisation levels, and continued industry momentum."

