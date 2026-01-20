New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The BJP headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday bore a celebratory look ahead of Nitin Nabin is set to assume charge as the party's national president later in the day

This morning Nabin offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple and later at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra praised Nitin Nabin's appointment as national president, saying the party aims to give space to young leaders and that Nabin's experience will help the party achieve even better results.

"The party has taken a resolve to give space to young leadership. He is young and also quite social. He has a lot of experience. Our party is the largest party in the world. Under his leadership, even better work will be done," Manan told reporters on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event around 11:30 am today. Including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh BJP party source told ANI, also as per the press release issued on January 16, K Laxman, National Returning Officer for 'Sangathan Parv'.

BJP mentioned that the official announcement process regarding the National President will take place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Nitin Nabin is currently serving as the working president.

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place today, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman also announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour. (ANI)

