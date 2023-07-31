Want to Grab Monsoon Deals on Amazon? Buy on No Cost EMI Without a Credit Card

New Delhi [India], July 31: One of India’s biggest and most exciting sales - the Amazon Prime Day sale got a great customer response recently. Prime customers eagerly await this sale every year to purchase new things at great prices. Whether you’re looking for the latest smartphone or some new furniture to spruce up your space, Amazon has got it all. You’ll likely get a very reasonable deal on whatever it is that you’re looking to buy, thanks to attractive offers, discounts and rewards.

Doesn’t get better than this, right? It actually does! Here’s something that’s sure to make Prime Day deals even better - the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This card is the simplest and one of the most affordable financing solutions for all your shopping needs. This card lets you enjoy No Cost EMIs on your Amazon purchases, with little to no processing fees.

You’ll get a pre-approved loan of up to ₹2 Lakhs to purchase home goods, appliances, decor, gadgets, and much more on No Cost EMI. You’ll also be able to convert purchases from 1.5 lakh other Bajaj Finserv EMI Network stores into No Cost EMIs.

Here are some of the key features and benefits of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card:

● High Loan Amount

With a pre-approved loan amount of up to ₹2 Lakhs, you can make big purchases without having to break the bank. So, if you’ve got your eyes on something but can’t afford to make a full upfront payment, you can always convert it into No Cost EMIs. This will save you the hassle of dipping into your savings or liquidating your investments.

● Affordable Financing Option

With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can convert your purchases from Amazon (as well as from other partner stores) into No Cost EMIs. You will not be required to pay any interest on your EMIs as long as make all your repayments on time.

Generally, EMI options are given to credit cardholders and they’re usually charged high interest rates. This is not the most accessible or affordable financing option. Not all of us have credit cards and even for those of us who do, exorbitant interest rates can take the joy out of new purchases. Hence, for avid shoppers, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a great way to enjoy No Cost EMIs without a credit card.

● Low Joining Fees

Applying for the card is also easy on the pocket - there are no hefty joining or renewal fees. All you need to do is make a small one-time payment of ₹599 towards the joining fees. There are no recurring annual fees involved, unless your card has been inactive for a period of 12 months or more.

● Wide EMI Network

Cardholders can purchase over a million products across 4000 cities in India. This makes affordable financing accessible to a wide range of people with different needs.

● Tailor your Repayment Tenure

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offers flexible repayment plans that can be tailored according to your financial needs and goals. You can choose from repayment tenure options ranging from 3 months to 24 months.

If you’re looking to get done with your EMIs as soon as possible, you can consider opting for a shorter repayment period. This will require you to make bigger payments every month but you’ll be done with your repayment sooner.

On the other hand, if you prefer smaller monthly payments, you can opt for a longer repayment tenure. Since there is no interest involved in No Cost EMIs, you can choose an extended repayment plan without having to worry about higher interest costs.

● No Foreclosure Charges

In case you wish to make a pre-payment towards your borrowing and close the loan account, you can do so as well. This will not attract any foreclosure or prepayment charges.

● Minimal Down Payment

When you make purchases on this card, you’ll only need to make a small down payment, the remaining amount can be converted into No Cost EMIs. And, sometimes, you’ll also get the option to make zero down payment and convert the entire purchase amount into No Cost EMIs. This can be a great way to manage and plan your finances effectively.

● Helps Improve Credit Score

Since the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is technically a loan, it can have a significant impact on your credit score. Making repayments on-time will have a positive impact on your credit score. A good credit score will help you access lower interest rates and better terms on credit, which can add to your financial wellbeing.

● Access Pre-approved Offers

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network stores often offer exclusive offers and deals to those who hold this card. This can make purchases even more affordable.

If you’re wondering how you can get your hands on this card, don’t worry, we’ve got you. First and foremost, you’ll need to meet the following eligibility criteria:

● You should be a citizen of India

● You should be between the ages of 21 and 65

● You should have a good credit score (over 720)

● You should have a regular source of income

If you do meet the eligibility criteria, then the next order of business is to gather some documents. You’ll need the following documents to apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card:

● Aadhaar Card

● PAN Card

● Duly signed ECS Mandate

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is one of the most convenient financing solutions in the market. With this card, you can make big or small purchases and convert them into easy No Cost EMIs on Amazon as well as other partner stores. This will help you buy what you want without having to break the bank. Get started on your application today and enjoy No Cost EMIs without a credit card.

