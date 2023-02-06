WardWizard Innovations and Mobility's 9M FY23 revenues increased by 82.42 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI/PNN): Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (BSE Code: 538970), a leading auto manufacturing company in the EV segment, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q3& 9M FY23.

Consolidated Financials at a Glance:

Q3 FY23:

- Consolidated revenues for Q3 FY23 at Rs 69.83 crore; a 19.78 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EBITDA for Q3 FY23 at Rs 6.20 crore; a 37.17 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EBITDA Margin for Q3 FY23 at 8.88 per cent

- Consolidated Net profit for Q3 FY23 at Rs 3.35 crore; a 16.72 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EPS for Q3 FY23 at Rs 0.13; a 18.18 per cent YoY growth

9M FY23:

- Consolidated revenues for 9M FY23 at Rs 188.53 crore; a 82.42 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EBITDA for 9M FY23 at Rs 14.45 crore; a 71.82 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EBITDA Margin for 9M FY23 at 7.66 per cent

- Consolidated PAT for 9M FY23 at Rs 7.92 crore; a 52.31 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EPS for 9M FY23 at Rs 0.31; a 55.00 per cent YoY growth

Commenting on the performance, Yatin Gupte -Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited said, "Demand for an electric vehicle is rising and will continue to remain robust in coming times.

Our aim is to provide greener alternatives to current ways of life. The robust demand and launch of slew of electric vehicles enabled us to report stupendous performance in past nine months of the current year and we are looking positively towards future.

It is an immense pleasure that through our efforts, we are successfully contributing 'Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat mission' of India."

WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd is a leading auto manufacturing company in the EV segment under the brand name Joy E-Bike. Being the first listed entity on BSE in Electric. Vehicle manufacturing, it is mainly focused on the growth potential in the Indian EV segment to provide clean and greener alternatives to the existing usage of mobility, aligned with its philosophy of driving a positive change. Through Joy E-Bikes, the Company has been providing a greener alternative to traditional fuel-driven bikes. It has footprints in more than 55 major cities across India and aspires to boost this number throughout the country.

The Company reported total revenues of Rs 185.14 crore, EBITDA of Rs 14.48 crore and net profit of Rs 8.48 crore for FY22.

