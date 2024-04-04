VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Waya, a SEBI registered intermediary has developed a comprehensive investment research platform, looks to empower new-age investors with stock market insights and knowledge through a revolutionary mobile application. As India's investor landscape shows significant growth, with demat accounts surging from 4 crore in 2020 to 13.9 crore by 2023, Waya emerges as a critical platform that offers actionable guidance on investments, fostering informed decision-making and driving financial growth.

Supported by robust economic growth and favourable government policies, India's stock market indices are poised for substantial gains. Historically, transitioning from a USD 2 trillion to a USD 5 trillion GDP results in stock market indices quadrupling, indicating the potential for NIFTY to surpass 36,000 by 2027 from its current level of 22,000, providing ample opportunities for investors. Waya addresses this remarkable growth with its user-friendly mobile app, offering clear investment guidance for Indian investors.

Talking about this, Waya's CEO and Founder, Amit Vora said, "I believe the Indian market is just starting to unlock the potential of the upcoming bull run. This offers a fantastic chance for India's retail investors to get involved and create wealth for the next three years at least. However, retail investors need a reliable advisor to invest their money confidently. That's why we've developed a user-friendly platform for Indian investors. At Waya, we prioritize the trust of Indian investors above all else. By leveraging quants and fundamentals, we aim to deliver excellent returns to investors."

As India's markets go bullish, Waya aims to empower users in India's growing economy by offering tailored services for maximizing returns. From pinpointing high-growth stocks for short-term gains to curating multi-bagger portfolios with potential returns of 200% to 300%, Waya caters to diverse investment preferences and risk profiles. For users convenience, Waya sends investment recommendations to subscribers via app notifications and WhatsApp messages

With a user base exceeding 100,000, primarily composed of 27-year-olds, Waya's popularity among young investors is going strong. The platform maintains an exceptional accuracy rate in stock recommendations, resulting in a substantial outperformance against major benchmarks in 2023 alone, demonstrating its ability to deliver tangible results.

As financial growth unfolds, Waya aims to be a guiding light towards a brighter future for all.

Waya is a wealthtech investment research platform that utilizes technology and market trends to provide reliable guidance with data-driven insights. Its goal is to establish a dependable platform for Indian investors, enabling them to make informed financial decisions confidently.

