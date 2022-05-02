New Delhi [India] May 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WBR Corp is a leading Brand Management and Consulting Company that specializes in helping startups, SMEs and even individuals develop themselves into brands. A 10-year-old organization with offices in Delhi, Dubai and London, WBR Corp provides unparalleled avenues to provide recognition and exposure to the efforts of professionals and organizations in contributing towards the economic growth of the country.

WBR Corp is a pioneer in the Brand management arena for SME's and professionals and has conducted more than 150 events within India and abroad like seminars, conferences, award ceremonies, marathons etc. They also take out special marquee editions with leading business magazines like Forbes India, Entrepreneur and Outlook India etc. They actively work with various News and Business News Channels and have done successful TV shows that have featured on Zee Business, Times Now and History TV etc.

WBR Corp organized International Icons Awards 2022 in New Delhi on April 29, 2022 at Hotel Radisson Blu Dwarka. This ceremony was organized with an aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, and professionals from the Service, Education, Healthcare, Beauty, Technology, Wellness, Real Estate and Construction sectors. The main motive of the event was to promote small and medium industries in India.

The ceremony also witnessed unveiling of the WBR Corp UK Limited's 45 Under 45 India List. 45 Under 45 is a platform for the brightest young minds from all across the nation belonging to different industry sectors. The selection of 45 under 45 was made by extensive market research. All the participants were required to fill detailed nomination form which was scrutinized by the experts at WBR Corp. The final list of 45 Under 45 was unveiled by none other than Former Universe and Bollywood Actor Lara Dutta. The most coveted list in alphabetical order is as below: Abish Mathew, Amit Singh, Anshul Garg, Badshah, Biplob Basu, Dipannita Sharma, Gagan Narang, Himanshu Grover, Jatin Gupta (Aka Inspiring Jatin), Kabir Duhan Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Lita Mohapatra, Manan Mehta, Mandvi Sharma, Manish Das, Neal Bharat Kedia, Nitin Sharma, NTR Jr., Praful Dandgawal, Priya Malik, Priyanka Gill, Puneet Kumar Gupta, Rajkumar Yadav, Rashi Anand, Rasika Dugal, RJ Malishka, Rohit Dua, Sachin - Jigar, Saina Nehwal, Satish Kumar Bhargava, Saumya Tandon, Seme Nadvi, Shalmali Kholgade, Sharad Kelkar, Sharath Kamal, Sudeep Nagarkar, Sudip Paul, Sumit Kumar, Swati Bhosale, Sweta Singh, Varun Porwal, Varun Thakur, Vedant Gill, Vidyut Jammwal and Vikram Sharma WBR Corp International Icons Awards 2022 also felicitated varied organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth, etc. The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. The winners of the event were decided on comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of last six months. The winners were felicitated by former Indian cricketer and politician Chetan Sharma and Former Universe and Bollywood Actor Lara Datta "Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellence in products and services by new entrepreneurs," Sharma said on the occasion. According to Datta, "Entrepreneurs, professionals, education and real estate institutions and small and medium enterprises are playing an important role in employment generation and overall growth and development of the country." Some of the key winners at the ceremony included names like: Dr Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, Parvej Joshi, Astrologer Sahu (Manoj Sahu), MO Akram, Incenza, Fusion Unisex Salon, waves2cure, Dr Pooja Sharma, Mayank Garg, Target Accounts, Safe Fly Aviation, Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad, Salamati Security & Personnel Force Pvt. Ltd., OnePlace FC RD by Mittal Brothers, Dr Inder Kumar Pandit, School of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Anshuman Naik, JSDS Ventures India Private Limited and Dr Sandeep Kataria "These awards positively motivate the organizations and their respective clients and reinforce the importance of overall quality of products and services that the organizations offer. Winning an award forces people to do even better as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards," said Shilpa Gupta, director of WBR Corp.

