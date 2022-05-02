Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is an annual spring festival that falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Vaishakh month. The festival's date changes every year and is dictated by the lunisolar Hindu calendar. Every year in the Gregorian calendar, it occurs in April or May. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be observed on May 3. As you celebrate this beautiful festival, here's a collection of the latest Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, Happy Akshaya Tritiya greetings, Akshaya Tritiya images, HD wallpapers, SMS, new festival status for WhatsApp and Facebook.

A significant Hindu festival, Akshaya Tritiya, is considered one of the most auspicious days according to Hindu mythology and scriptures. People offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for well-being and good fortune. According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the beginning of the Treta Yug. Akshaya Tritiya is also considered the most prosperous time to start new endeavours and make big purchases and investments in jewellery, property etc. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Auspicious Time To Buy Gold.

People celebrate this day by doing Pujas and donating to charity. To observe the day of Akshaya Tritiya 2022, here is a collection of Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 HD Images and Akshaya Tritiya 2022 WhatsApp Messages To Share on Akha Teej.

Wishes For Akshaya Tritiya 2022

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya 2022, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity And Good Luck.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022. Let This Festive Season Bring With It Endless Happiness and Joy.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Morning and a Blessed Akshaya Tritiya 2022 to You and Your Loved Ones.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Blissful Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2022, Light Up for You, The Hopes of Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Joy and Peace.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Day of Akha Teej Bring You Good Fortune and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Wishes Images, Messages & Status To Celebrate the Auspicious Day of Akha Teej

GIF Greetings For Akshaya Tritiya 2022

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Progress in All Your Professional and Personal Endeavours. Here's Sending Best Wishes on the Blissful Day of Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Dher Saari Shubh Kamnaye. Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Hamesha Apni Krupa Banaye Rahkhee.

According to religious texts, Akshaya Tritiya is also believed to be the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. Akshaya Tritiya celebrates new hope and a new sense of joy, success and prosperity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).