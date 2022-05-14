New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI/ATK): Renowned Wedding Photographer Himanshu Patel has recently launched his new wedding photography firm 'Epic Story.' The company is focused on doing wedding shoots for all the renowned celebrities from different niches. They also offer them not just wedding shoots but all the pre-wedding shoots. Through this firm, he captures special moments of the wedded pair and tries to capture their love stories.

Since the launch of 'Epic Story,' Himanshu Patel has done wedding photography of many celebrities like Yuvika Chaudhary, Shweta Tripathi, Prince Narula, Karishma Tanna, and many more international projects for which he went abroad to shoot. Sharing his shoot experience, Himanshu said, "Privacy is most important for a celebrity, so to maintain that, we make sure that no data is leaked before the wedding or when the celebrities want to announce it. The only advice to all the photographers in town to act professionally at big weddings. Wedding photography does not mean that you have been shooting everything; you should know when to shoot."

He added, " There is a significant difference between professional and unprofessional photography, and it is important to understand the differences. I have done numerous photoshoots with well-known celebrities but have never taken a photography class. Through my perseverance, I learnt all of the fundamentals of photography. People may now utilize YouTube to learn photography, but this was not the scenario earlier. For successful photography, it's crucial to stick to the impression and make an impact on yourself that you can relate to. When it comes to phone photography, the manual photography mode should be understood. Good photography does not require an expensive camera; it only requires an exact skillset."

Hailing from an engineering background, Himanshu knew how to pursue his dream, and turning his dream into a passion, 'Epic Story' was incepted. The firm's talented team makes sure that each picture captured carries emotions and sentiments. Since Marriage is a big occasion for two families, capturing the right moment is an art. 'Epic Story' is efficient enough to pull the show, and everyone having expertise helps create a fantastic storyline for many renowned celebrities in a shorter span of time. If you also want to capture your happy moments, one can contact 'Epic Story' for the same.

