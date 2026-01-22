VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: WellBe Foods, a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand from the Nimida Group known for its clean-label snack offerings, has announced the launch of a new category of millet-based snacks, reinforcing its commitment to making traditional Indian foods healthier and more accessible for today's consumers. WellBe's millet-based portfolio launches with four traditional snack favourites: Millet Nippatu, Millet Kodbale, Millet Chakli, and Millet Tengolu along with Millet Chivda. Each product blends familiar flavours and textures with the goodness of millets, staying true to the brand's philosophy of delivering snacks that are Deliciously Good, Honestly Made, with No Nasties Ever.

The new category reimagines much-loved Indian snacks by replacing refined flour and conventional bases with a blend of rice flour and millets, making them more approachable for mainstream consumption. Central to this range is Kodo millet, an ancient, naturally gluten-free grain known for its nutritional value and digestibility.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Manchanda, Founder & Director, WellBe Foods said, "Millets are deeply rooted in India's food culture, but their everyday adoption has been limited by the way they are traditionally cooked. At WellBe, our intent is to make millets accessible by bringing them into formats people already love. By giving familiar snacks a millet twist, we are helping consumers embrace healthier grains without compromising on taste, texture or tradition."

Millets have long been recognised as nutrient-dense, climate-resilient grains in India, but one of the biggest barriers to their wider adoption has been the complexity of cooking them in everyday kitchens. WellBe's latest innovation addresses this challenge by bringing millets into a familiar and convenient snacking format allowing consumers to enjoy their benefits without changing eating habits. Building on this launch, WellBe Foods plans to further expand its millet-led innovation pipeline. The brand is actively exploring millet-based beverages, including millet milk, as the next step in making millets a more integral part of daily diets.

The new millet-based snack range will be available across WellBe's existing distribution channels online via its website and major e-commerce platforms, as well as through general trade and modern retail outlets. The brand also aims to expand availability across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, in line with its mission to make clean, healthier snacking more inclusive.

About WellBe Foods

Part of the Nimida Group, WellBe Foods focuses on creating wholesome, clean-label snacks and staples that prioritise consumer well-being without compromising on taste. The brand is committed to transparency, better ingredients and mindful innovation, offering everyday food options that consumers can trust.

About Nimida Group

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the Nimida Group derives its name from the Sanskrit word Nimitta, meaning "cause for good." Established in 2020, the group operates across retail, consumer goods, farming and sports, with a vision to enable better choices and create sustainable value. Its businesses include The Organic World, WellBe Foods, Osh Homecare Solutions, Nimida Sports and Happy Harvest Farms.

