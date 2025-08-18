What Makes ISPL More Than Just a Game for Startups?

New Delhi [India], August 18: Imagine this: a cricket match where your co-player isn't just another startup founder but a potential investor. Instead of stiff boardrooms and rehearsed pitches, you're running between wickets, exchanging real stories, and building relationships that go beyond one-time funding talks. That's exactly what the Indian Startup Premier League (ISPL) is about: a fresh, human-first approach to startup pitching and networking, presented by BranchX - An AI-first neobanking platform focuses on the retail sector in India.

ISPL brings together India's thriving startup community through two things we all love, game-changing ideas and the good old game of cricket. But this is more than just a fun break from traditional startup events. Let's dive into what makes ISPL a one-of-a-kind initiative, who it's for, and how it's setting a new standard for startup engagement.

What is ISPL and Why Does it Matter?

ISPL is India's first-ever sports-led startup networking and pitching platform. Built on the philosophy that the best deals happen when people are relaxed, open, and authentic, ISPL removes the tension from the typical fundraising process.

Gone are the formal introductions and elevator pitches under pressure. At ISPL, startups and investors meet on the cricket field, compete as teammates or opponents, and build real bonds, the kind that can translate into investments, partnerships, and long-term collaboration.

The goal? Democratize access to funding, open up real conversations, and break down the walls between founders and funders, quite literally, by stepping outside the boardroom.

1. Pitching in Sneakers, Not Suits

At ISPL, startup founders pitch to top Indian investors, including angels and venture capitalists, in a relaxed and interactive environment. This approach reduces intimidation and power dynamics, allowing founders to share their stories and visions while gaining real-time insights into investor expectations.

2. Real Networking, Not Just Exchange of Cards

We've all been to events where we exchange 20 business cards, but only one leads to a real follow-up. ISPL flips this model. With curated, full-day networking, you don't just meet people; you spend time with them.

There are structured pitch sessions, casual breakout zones, food breaks, and cricket games that allow people to talk openly, not just about business, but about life, ambitions, and ideas.

3. Inclusivity Isn't an Option; It's Built In

Every team at ISPL must have at least one woman. This isn't a token rule. It's a strong stand for inclusion. The startup ecosystem in India and globally has often been criticized for being male-dominated.

ISPL is actively working to change that. By creating teams that are diverse and inclusive, the platform ensures that female founders & investors are equally represented in funding and visibility opportunities.

4. Big Names, Real Access

The list of attendees and supporters for ISPL is impressive.

Chief Guest - Mr. Manan Shah, MD--Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Key Guest

1. Rakesh Kothari, Business head (Ching's), Tata Consumer

Shri Ajay Thakur, Ex-BSE SME & Startup Head.

This platform is backed by veterans who believe in a more open and engaging startup ecosystem.

Even the investment side is stacked with top names, from Inflection point Ventures, 247vc, Pentathlon VC, Entie Angels, and many more.

5. Startups That Get Seen

At the Ahmedabad edition, many startups pitched, many made live investor presentations, and from angel investors to venture capitalists, everyone committed time to listening and mentoring.

And now, with the Mumbai Edition set for October 4, 2025 at Gallant turf, JVPD, things are getting even bigger. The event will be covered by more than 100 media houses, and the expected combined reach is over 30 million viewers, giving startups a spotlight they can rarely access on their own.

6. Founders Behind the Vision

Every great initiative starts with a great team. ISPL is led by Devansh Lakhani, founder of Lakhani Financial Services, one of India's top fundraising advisors for startups.

Merchandise partners--Sackberry Media and Tusk Oral Care.

Hydration Partner - No filter fruit juice

Energy partner - O'cean beverages

Along with Devansh, the leadership team includes Ishita Shah, Bhargav Prajapati &Harshal Patel, each bringing heart and hustle to this fast-growing format.

Conclusion

If you're a startup founder tired of one-way pitches and dead-end cold emails, or an investor looking to back not just great ideas but great people, ISPL is where you need to be.

Because when you step onto the field with like-minded people, something special happens. Walls fall, minds open, and the next big move begins, sometimes with a pitch, sometimes with a six.

