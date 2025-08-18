New Delhi, August 18: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, hinting at a possible September 9 launch date. The series is said to include four models, possibly iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new addition called iPhone 17 Air. The Air model is rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone ever made, with a thickness of around 5.5mm.

Reports suggest the series could bring design tweaks and hardware improvements. The Pro and Pro Max models may feature a new rear camera arrangement and a repositioned Apple logo, while the standard iPhone 17 might retain a design similar to the previous model. HONOR X7c 5G Launched in India Today With 50MP Camera Having 3X Lossless Zoom; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the iPhone 17 series could debut with a new range of colours. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be black, silver, light gold, and light blue. The base model may come in purple, green, steel grey, light blue, black, and white. The Pro model could feature orange and blue colours, while the Pro Max model may arrive in black, white, grey, dark blue, and orange.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 could come with a starting price of about INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may be priced at nearly INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might launch at around INR 1,64,900. Redmi 15 5G Launch in India on August 19, Display Size Likely To Be Largest in Its Segment; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air may feature a redesigned horizontal camera bar. The device is expected to come with a 6.6-inch LTPO AMOLED display with ProMotion 120Hz support. Earlier reports hinted that the iPhone may come with a 6.9-inch display, but the size may be reduced to prevent durability concerns. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by Apple’s A19 Pro processor, paired with a 5-core GPU. The iPhone 17 Air is also tipped to feature a single 48MP rear camera along with a 24MP front camera.

