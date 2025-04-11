BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: KRAFTON India has pulled off the unimaginable with 'India's Biggest In-Game Wedding,' turning the digital battlegrounds of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) into the venue for a Grand Shaadi celebration that has captured the internet's heart.

At the centre of it all are Tanupreet and Jaspreet, a young couple from Meerut who first met while playing BGMI and fell in love through the game's built-in social features. Transforming match-making into matchmaking, BGMI celebrated their journey through a three-day virtual wedding extravaganza -- complete with Mehendi, Sangeet, and now a Grand Shaadi celebration, with fans invited to join the festivities through a heartwarming wedding video premiering on BGMI's Instagram on April 11, 2025. BGMI has also extended the celebration to its 200M-strong community with the launch of the 'Shaadi Duo' event, inviting players across India to team up, earn rewards, and explore its 'Synergy, Connection Requests, and Love' features that brought two gamers together for life.

A Celebration of Indian Culture - Inside the Game

"BGMI today is not just about playing - it's about belonging," said Srinjoy Das, Associate Director and Lead of Marketing at KRAFTON India. He added, "This is one of our most emotional and culturally rich campaigns yet that brings together fashion, music, relationships, and storytelling all inside a game. It's a wedding - but also a powerful metaphor for how BGMI brings people together."

"BGMI gave us more than just a game - it gave us each other," shared Tanupreet and Jaspreet. "From random team-ups to a real bond, we never imagined it would lead to this. To be married inside the game that introduced us is beyond special."

The wedding video captures the emotional and whimsical journey of the couple - from their first in-game meeting to their Synergy milestone- culminating in a dream ceremony inside the game they both love. Dressed in custom BGMI-themed wedding outfits designed by legendary fashion designer Ritu Beri, flanked by virtual friends, and surrounded by familiar in-game environments reimagined as wedding venues, Tanupreet and Jaspreet's story proves that sometimes, a Chicken Dinner leads to forever.

A Wedding Like No Other - In-Game Mehendi, Sangeet, and the Grand Shaadi

The three-day festivities kicked off with a Mehendi on April 8 and a high-energy Sangeet on April 9, featuring a special virtual performance by renowned singer Benny Dayal, marking his debut inside a game. Bollywood director Karan Johar & Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra joined the celebrations - with humorous posts about their FOMO: "Mera invite kaha hai?" along with popular gamers like Mortal, Scout, Mamba, Kashvi, and influencers including Tanmay Bhat, Purav Jha, Meethika Dwivedi too posting about the campaign on Instagram. The campaign lit up social media, with fans raving about the couple's journey and the immersive execution that turned a video game lobby into a wedding mandap.

Play Together, Stay Together - Launch of 'Shaadi Duo' In-Game Event

Inspired by the couple's story, BGMI invites the wider gaming community to celebrate with the 'Shaadi Duo' event, running from May 20 to June 1. This event encourages players to team up in Duo Mode, take on Classic match challenges, and earn an exclusive Space Gift Box - a limited-edition in-game reward that symbolizes connection and collaboration.

How to participate:

- Pair up with your bestie, bae, or gaming partner

- Play Classic Mode in Duo setup

- Complete event challenges to unlock the Space Gift Box

The event isn't just for romantic couples -- it's for anyone who's built a bond inside BGMI, celebrating the friendships, rivalries, and relationships that make the game more than just a shooter. Beyond its high-octane gameplay, BGMI offers deep social features that foster real connections:

- Synergy: Earned through frequent play, gifting, and interaction

- Connection Requests: Unlocked at 100 Synergy

- Love Connection: Achieved at 1000 Synergy, symbolizing deep in-game bonds

These features allowed Tanupreet and Jaspreet to progress from casual teammates to in-game "Lovers", before making it real. Now, with the Shaadi Duo event, BGMI encourages every player to explore these features, strengthen their in-game relationships, and maybe even spark something bigger.

The campaign, executed in collaboration with DDB Mudra Group, with wedding rituals reimagined inside the game, influencer unboxings of BGMI-themed wedding invitations, celebrity shoutouts, and millions of fans watching - this isn't just a wedding, it's a cultural moment. BGMI has successfully redefined what gaming can mean for the next generation -- turning lobbies into memories and missions into milestones. Follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages to stay updated on all the wedding festivities, exclusive content drops, and surprises leading up to the big day.

