Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): WhiteHat Jr, the leading live one-on-one online learning platform, will host CreatorSpace: MathMagic, a free virtual event focused on making math fun and exciting for young learners, featuring eminent experts Dr. Jo Boaler, Nomellini-Olivier Professor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education and Michael Borcherds, Chief Technology Officer of GeoGebra, the dynamic mathematics software company.

CreatorSpace: MathMagic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 7:30 pm IST and is open to students, between 6-18 years of age and their parents. The event is a part of WhiteHat Jr's flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the help of world-renowned experts. Students will play and learn with experts during the intensive, action-packed two-hour sessions.

"CreatorSpace: MathMagic aims to inspire, educate and empower enthusiastic minds. The goal is to make math fun by answering pertinent questions in our daily lives using mathematics and focusing on alleviating the fear associated with the study of math," said Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr. "Experts like Boaler and Borcherds will review mathematical concepts by visualizing mathematics and helping children build a math-mindset through engaging activities."

Through CreatorSpace, students have the opportunity to interact one-on-one with noted experts and participate in interactive activities about varied fields such as coding, gaming, animation, music, and mathematics, making CreatorSpace one of the most anticipated online learning events each month. Earlier editions of the event featured global STEM leaders in the areas of math, coding, satellites, space exploration, and gaming.

The event will be moderated and hosted by model, actor, and television presenter known for being the host of the pre-match Indian Premier League, Samir Kochhar. The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents.

Register at: https://creatorspace.whitehatjr.com/

