New Delhi, September 16: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Odisha and West Bengal over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and West Bengal with widespread rainfall on September 18 and 19, 2021 mainly due to the cyclonic circulation near these states. The weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal on September 17, 2021, and the system is likely to move towards Odisha- West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Fresh Spell of Showers Likely Over Haryana, Rajasthan From September 16.

Giving details about the weather conditions in the rest of the parts of the country, the IMD said that widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh) till September 17. "Isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana on September 16; over West Rajasthan on September 17 & 18. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on September 16, 2021", the IMD weather forecast said. Delhi Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Warns of Heavy Rainfall in National Capital.

The IMD forecast informed that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and the neighborhood. It is very likely to move west northwestwards during the next two days and weaken thereafter. In the wake of the current weather conditions, widespread rainfall with very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan during September 16th-17th and reduction thereafter.

