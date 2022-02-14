New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): India's wholesale inflation eased to 12.96 per cent in January from 13.56 per cent in the previous month, the government data showed on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has declined consistently in recent months. It fell from 14.87 per cent in November 2021 to 13.56 per cent in December 2021 and further to 12.96 per cent in January 2022.

However, inflation still remains at an elevated level and is a matter of concern for economic policymakers.

"The high rate of inflation in January 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals, and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

Wholesale food inflation hardened during the month of January. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased marginally from 9.24 per cent in December 2021 to 9.55 per cent in January, 2022.

Prices of Minerals rose by 11.08 per cent and non-food articles became costlier by 0.37 per cent in January 2022 as compared to December 2021. (ANI)

