PNN

New Delhi [India], May 17: Let's be honest -- this isn't just about fashion. It's about fascination. A fascination that started in royal courts and still thrives in bridal showrooms, astrologers' offices, and even Instagram reels.

Also Read | VerSe Layoffs: Dailyhunt and Josh Parent Company To Cut 350 Jobs This Month Amid Restructuring and Focus on AI.

Even in movies like Padmaavat, the jewels weren't just accessories -- they were status, power, and pride. Kings were shown more enamoured by the sparkle of rubies than the glances of queens. That may sound exaggerated, but it reflects something deeply true: our emotions often orbit around gemstones more than we realise.

When Diljit Dosanjh stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet draped in a look inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, it wasn't just fashion -- it was history walking into a room full of cameras. Around his neck sat a reimagined version of the Maharaja's legendary gemstone necklace, which originally featured over 1,000 exquisite emeralds, seven strands of Basra pearls, and rare Colombian emeralds the size of almonds. A necklace so iconic, it now rests in the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana Police Arrested Travel Blogger on Charges of Spying and Passing Sensitive Information to Pakistani Operatives.

Centuries ago, only emperors and the elite could afford these treasures. Today, everyone wants in -- especially brides, who no longer settle for imitation. They want the real deal: natural, unheated, untreated gemstones, with certifications, energy cleansing, and astrological alignment.

But the question is: why? Why are we still so obsessed with these tiny rocks - Gemstones?

To understand this obsession, we need to begin with a simple yet powerful question

What are gemstones?

So, let's get a bit scientific first -- what exactly are gemstones? At their core, gemstones are minerals or crystals that form naturally deep inside the Earth over thousands or even millions of years. Under intense heat and pressure, these minerals develop unique colors, shapes, and hardness that make them stand out. Some gemstones, like diamonds, are pure carbon atoms arranged in a super-strong crystal structure, while others get their colors from trace elements mixed in during their formation.

Now, while the science is fascinating, the story of gemstones doesn't start there. Humans have been discovering and valuing these sparkling stones for thousands of years. Ancient civilizations, from the Egyptians to the Greeks, and later the Romans and Indians, found gemstones in rivers, caves, and mines. They were amazed not only by their beauty but also by the meanings they attached to them--like protection, power, and healing.

In fact, some of the oldest known jewelry pieces were made from gemstones, proving how important these stones were even back then. For example, ancient Egyptians prized lapis lazuli and turquoise, while Indians valued rubies and sapphires, often using them in royal crowns and sacred rituals.

So, why did ancient people care so much about gemstones?

You know, ancient people didn't just wear gemstones for their sparkle -- they believed these stones held real magic. Imagine living in a time when science wasn't there to explain why things happened, so people looked to nature and the stars for answers. Gemstones, glowing with vibrant colors, felt like tiny pieces of the universe you could carry with you.

Take the Egyptians, for example. They believed gemstones like lapis lazuli weren't just beautiful -- they were a direct connection to the heavens. Lapis was considered the "Stone of the Gods," used in sacred jewelry and even in the burial masks of pharaohs to protect their journey to the afterlife. They thought the deep blue color held the power of the night sky, giving strength and wisdom.

In India, rubies weren't just gems; they were called "ratnaraj" -- the king of gems. Ancient Indian kings and warriors wore them, believing rubies could light up their path, keep them fearless in battle, and attract prosperity. Legends say that rubies would glow brighter if danger was near, acting like a cosmic warning system.

The Greeks and Romans had their own fascinating stories. The Greeks thought sapphires were gifts from the gods, capable of protecting travelers from harm and granting wisdom. Roman soldiers believed garnets were powerful talismans; many wore garnet rings into battle, convinced the stones could shield them from injury. Some even thought these gems held the spirit of fallen warriors, offering courage when they needed it most.

And then there are the legendary stones with almost mythical reputations. Like the Hope Diamond -- a dazzling blue gem surrounded by tales of curses and fortune, said to bring misfortune to those who possessed it, yet undeniable glamour and power to its owners. Cleopatra, one of history's most famous queens, was known to wear emeralds not only for their beauty but to symbolize her divine status and allure.

So, why did ancient people obsess over gemstones? Because to them, these stones weren't just decorations -- they were tiny, powerful tools to connect with the cosmos, protect against evil, heal wounds, and even influence fate itself. Holding a gemstone was like holding a piece of mystery and magic, something bigger than themselves.

And that's why these sparkling stones have fascinated us for thousands of years -- they're more than just pretty rocks. They're storytellers, healers, protectors, and symbols of human hopes, fears, and dreams across history.

Royal Bling: How Princes and Maharajas Made Gemstones LegendaryYou know, this love for gemstones isn't just a modern thing -- even famous princes and princesses from history were obsessed with these dazzling stones. Take Queen Elizabeth II, for example. She's known for her stunning collection of sapphire jewelry, including the famous sapphire engagement ring she wore long before Prince William gave it to Kate Middleton. That deep blue sapphire has royal vibes that go way back!

Then there's Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, who popularized the use of diamonds in engagement rings -- thanks to the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond, one of the most legendary gems in the world. It's been part of royal collections across India, Persia, and Britain, with stories of immense power and mystery attached to it.

Princess Diana also made headlines with her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring -- a gemstone choice that sparked a whole new wave of royal-inspired jewelry trends worldwide.

And when we talk about Indian royalty, the maharajas were truly next-level when it came to gemstones. Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur had a legendary collection of rubies, emeralds, and diamonds that were as much about power and protection as they were about style. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala was famous for his extravagant jewelry, including the famous Patiala Necklace, studded with hundreds of diamonds and emeralds. Even Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Lion of Punjab, was known to wear stunning precious stones as symbols of strength and spirituality.

For these maharajas, gemstones weren't just accessories -- they were status symbols, protective talismans, and a way to connect with divine energy.

Why Bollywood Swears By Gemstone Bracelets and Rings

Fast forward to today, and while gemstones still carry that timeless royal charm, most people wear them for a whole new reason -- astrology. Yep, gemstones have become super popular as powerful tools to balance our energies, bring good luck, and even help with things like health, career, and relationships. According to astrology, every gemstone vibrates with certain cosmic energies that can influence different aspects of your life. So whether it's a ruby to boost confidence, an emerald to improve communication, or a blue sapphire for success, people choose stones that align with their birth charts and planetary positions.

Bollywood stars have played a huge role in popularizing this trend. Salman Khan himself has said that his gemstone bracelet absorbs negative energies and that it's been broken multiple times when he was hit by tough phases in life -- kind of like a shield protecting him. And who doesn't know the turbulent life of Sanjay Dutt? His famous sapphire bracelet, shown even in the movie Sanju, is believed to have helped him through those challenging times. Amitabh Bachchan started wearing special rings after the life-threatening injury he suffered during the filming of Coolie, and look at him today -- still going strong and unstoppable. These stars show how gemstones aren't just bling, but powerful allies in life's ups and downs.

The Most Valuable Gemstones in the World

Talking about gemstones, we can't ignore the jaw-dropping, super-expensive ones that have captured everyone's imagination. These aren't just pretty stones -- they're rare, powerful, and often come with fascinating stories that add to their value.

Take the Pink Star Diamond, for example. This stunning gem is one of the rarest and most expensive diamonds in the world, sold for a whopping $71 million! Why so expensive? It's all about rarity -- a flawless, vibrant pink diamond of this size is almost unheard of. Plus, its incredible sparkle and crystal-clear beauty make it a true collector's dream.

Then there's the legendary Hope Diamond -- a deep blue gem weighing 45.52 carats. This one isn't just expensive because of its size and color, but also because of the myths and legends surrounding it, including tales of curses and royal ownership. Its rich history and unique color make it priceless in more ways than one.

And what about the Jadeite? The rarest type of jade, prized especially in Asia, can sell for millions per carat. The finest jadeite is almost translucent and glows with a vibrant green that's hard to find anywhere else. It's valued not only for beauty but also for its cultural significance and believed healing powers.

Final words of Wisdom

But as renowned astrologer Pt. Rahul Kaushal, owner of Pandit.com wisely says, "Gemstones are not magic pills. They can support you, guide your energy, and shield you--but they won't act unless you do." He emphasizes that no stone will work unless paired with personal effort, discipline, and right intention. They are tools--not shortcuts. Wearing a gemstone may stabilize your aura or align planetary vibrations, but it's your own karma, actions, and mindset that ultimately shape your destiny.

Pt. Kaushal also cautions that wearing the wrong gemstone, or choosing one just because a celebrity wears it, can backfire. Each person's birth chart is unique, and only a qualified astrologer can suggest the right stone based on detailed analysis. "People see their favorite stars wearing a ring or bracelet and rush to copy them, forgetting that the stars also work hard, face struggles, and consult experts before making such choices," he adds.

So, the next time you spot a sparkling ring or a bold bracelet on a celeb's wrist, remember--it's not just style, it's strategy. But even the most powerful gemstone shines best when backed by hard work, intention, and belief. After all, in a world as unpredictable as showbiz, it's not just luck or looks--it's the balance of energy, effort, and the wisdom to walk your path with purpose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)