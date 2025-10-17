Why this Dhanteras is the Perfect Time to Apply for a Home Loan

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, and it is celebrated across India to invite prosperity, health, and good fortune. It is also highly auspicious for fresh beginnings, including planning for a future home, as it attracts prosperity and positive energy. Lenders like Bajaj Housing Finance also extend festive offers during this period, including lower processing fees and attractive interest rates, making this the ideal time to use Diwali bonuses.

One of the leading home loan providers in the country, Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, is known for offering house loans with competitive rates and a digital-friendly application process. This Dhanteras, prospective homebuyers can realise their dream of owning a house by availing of a home loan, while a home loan calculator can help with finding the ideal loan terms.

Why choose Bajaj Housing Finance for a home loan this Dhanteras?

For many, owning a home is a highly emotional decision, as it is an important life milestone. It offers security and fosters a sense of belonging. It is also tied to family aspirations and personal identity, creating lasting memories for the entire family. For this reason, borrowers look for a highly reputable and reliable lending partner that understands their emotions and simplifies the house loan journey. Bajaj Housing Finance promises a smooth, digital-friendly application process, prioritising the comfort and convenience of the borrower.

On providing accurate information and required paperwork, applicants may receive approvals within just 48 hours* of application submission! Additionally, the home loan calculator will help borrowers strike the ideal balance between monthly EMIs and loan tenure, ensuring they don't over-stretch their budget.

Benefits of applying for a home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance

Through a multi-channel customer service approach and a commitment to transparency, Bajaj Housing Finance ensures customer satisfaction. Here are some of the key benefits of availing a house loan from the lending institution:

* Attractive interest rates starting from just 7.45%* p.a. (EMIs starting from Rs. 684 per lakh*).

* Fast and hassle-free application process, including a doorstep document pick-up service, highlighting the company's customer-centric approach.

* Customised repayment options that suit various lifestyles and requirements, with tenures extending up to 32 years*.

* Digital tools like a home loan calculator, an eligibility calculator, and a stamp duty calculator for added convenience.

* End-to-end assistance, ensuring a smooth, transparent experience.

* Facilities like home loan balance transfer and top-up loans of up to Rs. 1 crore* (or higher).

* 7,800+ approved projects, offering borrowers a wide range of options across the country.

Key features of home loans from Bajaj Housing Finance

Why should borrowers choose Bajaj Housing Finance as their lending partner? Several aspects separate the institution from other lenders in the market:

* High sanction amount: Depending on the borrower's eligibility, they may avail of a loan amount exceeding Rs. 5 crore*, ensuring they can buy the house of their dreams without worrying about financial constraints.

* Competitive loan terms: With nominal interest rates starting from 7.45%* p.a. and tenures of up to 32 years*, repaying the house loan is convenient and pocket-friendly. Online tools like the home loan calculator further help individuals pick the ideal loan terms based on their income and monthly obligations.

* Dual interest rate facility: Borrowers who prioritise predictability can opt for a fixed interest rate in the first three years of the loan period, and later switch to a floating rate. This facility offers the dual benefit of fixed EMIs initially, followed by the possibility of lower interest rates based on policy changes.

* Quick loan approval and disbursal: Applicants who provide complete documentation and accurate information can receive the house loan within 48 hours* of loan approval and document verification!

* External benchmark-linked loans: By linking the interest rate to an external benchmark (such as the repo rate), borrowers can benefit from rate cuts, resulting in lower EMIs.

* Top-up loan facility: Bajaj Housing Finance also extends facilities like home loan balance transfer and a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore* or more (basis eligibility). This allows individuals with existing house loans from other lenders to transfer the balance amount to Bajaj Housing Finance, while using a top-up loan to fund various expenses.

* Seamless borrowing experience: Borrowers get real-time access to loan information and related documents via the customer portal. This ensures complete transparency and enhanced convenience.

Embrace new beginnings with Bajaj Housing FinanceThis Dhanteras, take your first step towards realising your dream of owning a house. With a house loan from Bajaj Housing Finance, you can benefit from competitive loan terms, transparent processes, and low processing fees. You can use the home loan calculator to finalise a budget, compare tenures, and settle on an EMI that is practical and convenient.

Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)