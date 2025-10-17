Mumbai, October 17: When is Muhurat Trading 2025? Which stocks to pick during the Diwali Muhurat Trading this year? If you're looking for answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. Next week, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, October 21 and Wednesday, October 22, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. That said, both stock exchanges will observe Muhurat Trading on Tuesday, October 21.

It must be noted that every year, NSE and BSE hold a special one-hour trading session also known as Muhurat Trading. The special trading session marks an auspicious start to the financial year, according to Hindu traditions. The event, which is deeply rooted in India's cultural and financial heritage, allows traders, investors stock market enthusiasts to make token investments as a gesture of prosperity and good fortune. That said, it's important to know when Muhurat Trading 2025 is and which stocks to pick up during the Diwali Muhurat Trading session. Scroll below to know more. Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Time: When Will NSE and BSE Hold Special Trading Session on Diwali? Why Is It Conducted? Here’s All You Need To Know.

When Is Muhurat Trading 2025?

This year, the Diwali Muhurat Trading session on NSE will take place on Tuesday, October 21, when the National Stock Exchange will hold a special one-hour session from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. The Muhurat trading will mark Diwali's Diwali’s Laxmi Puja. This year, the Diwali Muhurat trading session will be held in the afternoon instead of the traditional evening timing. On Laxmi Puja day, October 21, the Muhurat trading session's pre-opening window is expected to be from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM. Once the Muhurat Trading session is completed, order modifications will be allowed till about 2:55 PM. So far, BSE has not announced timings for the Muhurat Trading session.

As per reports, the afternoon Muhurat trading session of this year is a significant shift. According to media reports, it will be the first time since 1957 that the Diwali Muhurat Trading will not be held in the evening. The special one-hour trading window will apply to equities, futures and options, commodities, currency derivatives, and corporate bonds, with all trades executed during the Muhurat trading session resulting in standard settlement obligations. The special session is symbolic and will offer investors a chance to make token purchases as a gesture of prosperity for the upcoming year. Stock Market Holidays for Diwali 2025: Will NSE and BSE Remain Open on Dhanteras, Deepavali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja? When Is Muhurat Trading? Check Details.

Which Stocks To Pick During Diwali Muhurat Trading?

Generally, stock markets remain closed on Diwali Lakhsmi Puja (Laxmi Puja), but they conduct the symbolic Muhurat session annually to mark the start of the Vikram Samvat year in the Hindu calendar. This year, the Muhurat Trading session coincides with the beginning of Samvat 2082. Ahead of the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali (Laxmi Puja) on October 21, know which stocks to buy during the special one-hour trading period. Motilal Oswal has recommended 10 stocks to buy during the Diwali Muhurat Trading this year.

Names of Stocks Recommended by Motilal Oswal

So, which are the stocks recommended by Motilal Oswal? The names of the 10 stocks (shared) which Motilal Oswal recommended investors to buy during the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali are State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Swiggy, Indian Hotels Company, Max Financial, Radico Khaitan, Delhivery, LT Foods, and VIP Industries. In what can be seen as good news for investors, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management said that Samvat 2082 is beginning on a positive note, due to a combination of fiscal and monetary tailwinds.

