New Delhi [India], August 19 ANI/SRV): National School Awards 2022, India's leading educational platform for schools & educators in India awarded the winners for 2022.

The annual ceremony of the National School Awards was conducted on 31st July 2022 at Radisson Blu Plaza - Airport Hotel in New Delhi.

More than 150 awardees were recognized from various states, for their commendable contribution to the education sector in India. Over 5000+ nominations were received from across the country.

Winners List from various States/Categories:

1. EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD 2022

HASTI PUBLIC SCHOOL & JR. COLLEGE - DONDAICHA

ASIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - HOWRAH

VIDHYA VIKAS MATRIC HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL - KRISHNAGIRI

BEHS SUMATI ACADEMY - CHHATARPUR

ARYA VIDYAPITH - MOTIHARI, BIHAR

AARYANS PUBLIC SCHOOL - HUBBALLI

DELHI WORLD PUBLIC SCHOOL - AJMER

OMPEE GLOBAL SCHOOL - GURUGRAM

BANYAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - JAMMU

GAJERA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - UTRAN, SURAT

SBD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - BHADRAK

BILLABONG HIGH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - KANPUR

2. MOST PROGRESSIVE SCHOOL OF 2022

BOMBAY CAMBRIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - ANDHERI WEST, MH

SAHIBZADA ZORAWAR SINGH FATEH SINGH SEN. SEC. PUBLIC SCHOOL - GURDASPUR, PB

JAZZ PUBLIC SCHOOL - MADURAI, TN

MOTHER INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - KONNAGAR, WB

DAYANAND BAL NIKETAN SR. SEC. SCHOOL - AJMER

CENTRAL PUBLIC SCHOOL - GAZIPUR, VARANASI

SHREE GNANGANGA SCHOOL - JAMNAGAR

SLOKA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - HYDERABAD

SMT. KAMALA SAKLECHA GYAN MANDIR - BHANPURA

3. MOST ECO-FRIENDLY SCHOOL OF 2022

JANA GANA MANA VIDYAMANDIR & JUNIOR COLLEGE - DOMBIVILI WEST

SANSKRITI KMV SCHOOL - JALANDHAR

BAL BHARATI PUBLIC SCHOOL - IMT MANESAR

SPRING MOUNT PUBLIC SCHOOL - TIRUPUR

JAIN PUBLIC SCHOOL - BALLARI

GAJERA GLOBAL SCHOOL - SURAT

4. SCHOOL WITH BEST INFRASTRUCTURE

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - COIMBATORE

GURU TEG BAHADUR SAHIB INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - GURDASPUR

TAGORE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - JAIPUR

VIDYA BHARATI SCHOOL - DELHI

HOLY SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - CHENNAI

5. SCHOOL WITH MOST IMPACTFUL LEARNING METHODS

DR. HOLMES ACADEMY - BATHINDA

SHRI KRISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - CHENNAI

CENTRAL MODEL SCHOOL - BARRACKPORE

SOFIA PUBLIC SCHOOL - BANGALORE

SEEDLING MODERN PUBLIC SCHOOL - UDAIPUR

DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL - KALYANPUR, KANPUR

STANFORD WORLD SCHOOL - DHARAMSHALA

GAJERA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - KATARGAM

6. BEST RESIDENTIAL BOARDING SCHOOL OF 2022

MODERN SANDEEPNI SCHOOL - PATHANKOT

WYNBERG-ALLEN SCHOOL - MUSSOORIE

ST. MICHAEL'S SCHOOL - SILIGURI

7. BEST DAY-CUM- BOARDING SCHOOL OF 2022

DOON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL RIVERSIDE CAMPUS - DEHRADUN

SUNBEAM SUNCITY (SCHOOL & HOSTEL) - VARANASI

8. MOST INNOVATIVE SCHOOL OF 2022

BHAGWAN MAHAVIR PUBLIC SCHOOL - BANGA

LAKSHMIPAT SINGHANIA ACADEMY, KOLKATA, WB

SACRED HEART SCHOOL - KALYAN

JAMMU SANSKRITI SCHOOL - KATHUA

SUNBEAM SCHOOL - LAHARTARA, VARANASI

9. UPCOMING SCHOOL OF 2022

VIVEKANANDA WORLD SCHOOL - FEROZEPUR

NEW DAWN ACADEMY KIDZEE SCHOOL - TASHIDING, SIKKIM

LEADING LIGHTS - KOLKATA

MADHUSUDHAN GLOBAL SCHOOL - THANE

EDIFY WORLD SCHOOL - KURNOOL

DOON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, BARAMULLA

BALDWIN SCHOOL - KOLAR

10. EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTION IN SPORTS AWARD

HASTI PUBLIC SCHOOL & JR. COLLEGE - DONDAICHA

TAGORE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - JAIPUR

MODERN PUBLIC SCHOOL - DELHI

11. REMARKABLE CONTRIBUTION IN PROGRESSIVE EDUCATION

NAHAR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - MUMBAI

SANSKAR SCHOOL - JAIPUR

PINEWOOD SCHOOL - SAHARANPUR

12. BEST SCHOOL FOR FUTURISTIC EDUCATION

OXFORD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - HOSHIARPUR

TINY SCHOLARS SCHOOL - KATHUA

DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL - GANDHIDHAM

CAMBRIDGE COURT WORLD SCHOOL - JAIPUR

SUNBEAM SCHOOL - ANNAPURNA, VARANASI

13. COMMENDABLE CONTRIBUTION IN CHANGING THE EDUCATION SYSTEM (PUNJAB)

WOODLAND OVERSEAS SCHOOL - HOSHIARPUR

14. SCHOOL WITH BEST MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

THE TONSBRIDGE SCHOOL - DEHRADUN, UK

SHARADA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - LATUR, MH

KALYANI CENTRAL MODEL SCHOOL - KOLKATA

WHITEFIELD GLOBAL SCHOOL - BENGALURU

15. BEST SCHOOL FOR FUTURISTIC EDUCATION

MOUNT ZION SCHOOL - GANGTOK

SBOA SCHOOL AND JUNIOR COLLEGE - CHENNAI

16. BEST SCHOOLS PROMOTING CULTURAL ACTIVITIES

KALYANI PUBLIC SCHOOL SALTLAKE - KOLKATA

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL - GUWAHATI

BOSCO PUBLIC SCHOOL - NEW DELHI

M.D. INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - BIJNOR

SAMASHTI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - HYDERABAD

SMT. KAMALA SAKLECHA GYAN MANDIR - BHANPURA

17. SCHOOL WITH BEST E-LEARNING METHODOLOGY

KALYANI PUBLIC SCHOOL - BARASAT

ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL - NOIDA

18. SCHOOL WITH MOST QUALIFYING FACULTY - NAVY CHILDREN SCHOOL - COLABA, MUMBAI

19. MOST SOCIALLY ACTIVE SCHOOL OF 2022 - JAMMU SANSKRITI SCHOOL - JAMMU

20. BEST SCHOOL CHAIN OF 2022 -"ORCHIDS - THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL"

