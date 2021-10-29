New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): WiT-ACE (Women in Technology - Accelerated Career Experiences) today said that its annual virtual career fair for women professionals, Ignite, will be held this year on Friday, November 12, 2021.

WiT-Ace's Ignite is open to women and will allow participating candidates to engage and interact with the hiring managers of leading companies. This year's fair will feature jobs from over 30 inclusive employers, including TCS, Facebook, Google Cloud, IBM, PWC, CitiusTech and Fiserv among others. The fair is expected to draw over 50,000 women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can register to participate in the fair at bit.ly/WiTAceIgnite2021.

Anuranjita Kumar, Founder and CEO, WiT-ACE said, "We are seeing a greater sense of urgency among the top employers especially in tech to create more gender-balanced and diverse organisations, even as they are ramping up operations for the post-pandemic growth. We at WiT-ACE are thrilled to support these employers by bringing them Ignite, one of the largest virtual career fair for women professionals in Asia. Our goal remains to increase women's participation in the workforce and Ignite will help us not only feature some of the best job opportunities for women professionals, but also provide employers with a readily available and pre-screened pool of high-quality talent."

Some of the top employers and partners to watch out for job openinfs at Ignite 2021 are (names in alphabetical order): Aditya Birla Group, AkzoNobel, Brillio, CitiusTech, Crisil, Facebook, Firstsource Solutions, Fiserv, Fullerton India, Google Cloud, IBM, Nasdaq, PayU, PWC, S&P, SwissRe, TCS, TransUnion and Walmart Global Tech India.

Unlike other career fairs that singularly focus on bringing employers and candidates together under one roof, WiT-ACE's Ignite is a specially curated event that will provide a chance for women to know the professional ecosystem closely and also be a part of it.

All participating candidates will additionally have the opportunity to attend specially curated workshops and masterclasses on niche skills to help them build their personal brand, prepare for jobs of the future and grow in their career.

The daylong fair also focuses on conversations around career trends of the future with interactive panel discussions featuring senior leaders and CXOs from across industry. Kirthiga Reddy, Former Investment Partner at SoftBank and former MD at Facebook India will deliver the keynote address. Other leaders joining the discussions are Jagdish Moorjani, Co-founder and COO at CitiusTech; Manas Fuloria, Co-founder at Nagarro; Sugandha Srikanteswaran, Managing Director Digital Technology Services, India Operations at S&P Global; Mona Eldam, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley; Mamta Sharma, Vice President & Head of Human Resources - India & Global Services at Fiserv; Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President - Human Resources at Wipro; Debasis Panda, SVP and Head, at TransUnion GCC India and Shuchika Sahay, Global Chief Human Resources Officer at FirstSource Solutions, among others.

IT Business Leader and Board Member, Neelam Dhawan says, "Initiatives like WiT-ACE's Ignite are hugely helpful in bringing the business ecosystem together not just for much-needed conversations on gender parity and diversity, but also to go beyond token gestures and take real action by hiring more women candidates and sculpt more gender-balanced workplaces in the future."

Rizwan Koita, Co-founder & CEO CitiusTech and Investor in WiT-ACE says, "Equal and fair representation of women is missing in most organisations. WiT-ACE's Ignite is an important intervention in bridging this gap and we are happy to support it. It is encouraging to see so many leading employers participate in this fair and commit to offering strong roles to women professionals."

Last year, WiT-ACE's Ignite drew the participation of over 30,000 women professionals. More than 2,000 jobs were on offer to the fair participants.

Women in Technology (WiT India)-ACE (Accelerated Career Experience for Women) is a platform focused on increasing women participation in the workforce. WiT-ACE partners with organisations and works with communities of women at workplaces, colleges and schools to ensure that women talent transitions into a capable workforce.

The platform aims to be a change agent for more gender-balanced workplaces with a mission to bring a pivotal change in individual mindsets and at workplaces that enable women to be in 50% decision making roles.

For more information, please visit wit-ace.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

