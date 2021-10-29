Halloween 2021: No Blue Moon on October 31; Here's Fact Check of Viral Facebook Post

Mumbai, October 29: Multiple posts claiming there will be a blue moon on Halloween 2021 are going viral on social networking site Facebook. One of such posts claimed there will be a full blue moon on October 31 (Halloween) "for the first time in 76 years". Some other posts also claimed that it will be 19 years until the next blue moon will be visible. Although the posts are going viral, this is fake news. Delhi Police Debunk Fake News of Temple Demolition in Noor Nagar.

"There's going to be a full blue moon on 31 October 2021 that is Halloween for the first time in 76 years," reads a post shared on Facebook on October 26. The post has amassed hundreds of likes, comments and interactions so far. A blue moon was visible last year's Halloween, but it isn't happening this Halloween. A blue moon is not an astrological event that happens every year. Halloween 2021 Date & Significance: Know History, Legends and Celebrations Related to All Hallows’ Eve.

According to NASA, on average there will be a blue moon every two and a half years. NASA lets people see the phases of the moon and the days on which they occur. According to its guide, a waning crescent moon will be visible on the night of Halloween (October 31), and not a full blue moon. According to news agency AFP, the Farmers' Almanac confirms there will not be a blue moon this Halloween.

As per the Farmers' Almanac calendar, a full moon rose October 20, 2021 and that there is no secondary blue moon scheduled. The next blue moon will not be until August 31, 2023, while the next seasonal blue moon will occur on August 19, 2024, according to the Farmers' Almanac. Therefore, posts claiming there will be a blue moon on Halloween 2021 are nothing but fake news.

Fact check

Claim : There will be a blue moon this Halloween on October 31. Conclusion : There will not be a blue moon on Halloween 2021. Full of Trash Clean

