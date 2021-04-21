Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV Media): MBA degree has always carried the hope for a better future due to which it is one of the most sought after post graduation course for many students in India. The management space is highly competitive and having the skill to understand the business perspective that comes with it is important.

Since, merely a degree can no longer get you that dream job, choosing a college that emphasizes on practical exposure to foster experiential learning becomes essential. For students who are looking at becoming the leaders of tomorrow, Krupanidhi School of Management is just the right place to be.

Krupanidhi School of Management is one amongst the top business schools in Bangalore with futuristic approach to education. Leveling up to the dynamic trends in the world of business, Krupanidhi started its PGDM programs with the aim of providing best in class management education in line with the changing industry trends and requirements. The PGDM programs offered by the institute are approved by AICTE, New Delhi and recognized by the Government of Karnataka.

PGDM is a two-year full-time program which encompasses the benefits of being industry-based global curriculum, spearheaded by experts from diverse industries as well as professors from International Universities. The PGDM programs at Krupanidhi are broadly classified into two domains, namely, PGDM- Techno Management and PGDM- Dual Specialization. The AICTE approved PGDM courses include healthcare analytics, international business, and information technology with dual specializations in Finance, HRM, Marketing, IT, IB, Retail, Supply Chain and Logistics, Operations Management, Retail Management, and International Business

It is one of the few institutes that offer a dual - specialization which is very beneficial for the students as they get to learn more about their interests in the field of management under one degree. Structured to strengthen the students' technological stance parallel to their field of specialization, the PGDM graduates have wide spectrum of career opportunities ahead of them that could spread from traditional management roles to more present day analyst positions. The Global Immersion Program to USA is core of the PGDM program which adds on to the competencies of the students aiding them in bagging global positions. The PGDM course can be applied to by students who have graduated and have a minimum of 50% marks in their bachelor's degree. Additionally, to be eligible for the course the students must appear for one of these exams - CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, KMAT, MAT, ATMA.

Not only will KSM help students learn more from the dual specialization that they offer but also develop certain soft skills like leadership training, stress management, organizational behavior, time management, conflict management, team building, and much more. KSM also has an excellent record of the kind of placements that they offer owing to their widespread list of connects in big corporates all over the world. They make the students industry ready and assist them with their respective careers.

Awarded as the Best B-School with academic excellence in Karnataka by Asia Today Research and Media and ranked as the 8th Best B-School in South India by the Times of India Ranking Survey KSM is undoubtedly the right place to get your PGDM degree as it emphasizes a holistic approach towards the development of students via engagement and mentorship in fields like entrepreneurship, innovation, research, finance, and life skills alongside academics. KSM is the future of management that provides the students with a variety of majors to hone their skills and guide them to a successful career.

