Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa launched their new wellness sanctuary-the "Spa by JW".

With the calming view of the Nandi Hills and soothing surroundings that captivate the mind, body and spirit, Spa by JW throws the focus back onto our inner selves, the ability to be in harmony with one's own motivations and reflections, bringing the "whole you" into play.

The glittering event was attended by well-known international wellness industry icons, Raphaelle Faure (the Biologique Recherche, Asia Manager) and Dr Lipp (Executive Director and CMO of Aesthetic Center Gmbh and Co KG and a Member of the International Society of Aesthetic Medicine).

Spa by JW has been constructed keeping in mind subtle design elements such as the play of natural light, the surrounding natural elements, the Nandi Hills, and the nearby lake that adds a feeling of tranquility and calm.

This is particularly brought out in the six luxurious overwater treatment villas, which exude a sense of discovery and reflection, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, all targeted to rejuvenate and revive.

The design sets the mood as you walk into the reception area, which is the primary focal point that evokes a sense of surprise with its screen frame and open architecture which gives us glimpses of the picturesque Nandi Hills. The treatment rooms equipped with sunken seating along with other elements bring forth an elegant ambiance.

The water flowing at the entrance gives you a feeling of exuberance, with aromatic fragrances that soothe the soul and calm the mind. The spa also has two couple treatment rooms, manicure and pedicure stations, a salon, steam and jacuzzi and a temperature-controlled lagoon pool. The architecture and creation are based on the four key benefits of Spa by JW-calmness, indulgence, invigoration, and renewal.

On the occasion of the launch, Ronan Fearon, the General Manager, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa expressed, "The central theme of Spa by JW is to create a haven for the wellness and spa enthusiasts. From the architecture to the products, our elementary goal is to fabricate a sanctuary of transformation to coalesce the sense of touch and smell to create an experience focused on the mind, body and spirit. We are elated to welcome our guests to explore the mindful journey by the Spa by JW."

The Spa has some exclusive offers such as the Signature Escape (3 months membership), Platinum Escape (6 months membership and Ultimate Escape (Annual membership). The guests will be eligible for numerous benefits such as full access to fitness facilities including a swimming pool, jacuzzi, changing room, sauna, and steam room, fitness center, and entertainment zone with complimentary games. There are daily Yoga sessions from 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM. The guests can also avail stay vouchers and complimentary Spa treatment vouchers depending on the membership they choose from.

Spa by JW has several unique treatments on offer. One such is the JW Signature Spa experience, a well-thought-through unique balancing ritual. The treatment includes a mild exfoliation using the goodness of sandalwood combined with saffron, followed by a rhythmic deep relaxing massage with essential sandalwood oil (popularly known as the fragrance ambassador of India), derived directly from the local environment.

This is followed by a sandalwood body wrap which rejuvenates and balances one's skin, body, and mind. The Rose Hydrator, another popular option on the menu, brings back one's radiance with a comforting, restorative treatment. Extractions of pure rose oils help renew the skin whilst the aroma soothes one's mind and nurtures the heart.

For men, we have the special Rejuvenation for Men treatment, which achieves deep relaxation with a choice of a soft and supple scrub to exfoliate one's body or a cleansing face therapy to leave one's face radiant and nourished. Of particular interest is the unique Indoceane Spa Ritual, encompassing age old Indian traditions, using warm oils and a skin softening Mediterranean body exfoliation followed by a unique massage therapy curated at Spa by JW.

The Spa also has an Aromatherapy Experience that releases tension and makes the body feel deeply relaxed and recharged. Beautiful blended essential oils are absorbed through the skin which carries around positive energy with the techniques to increase circulation and help to eliminate toxins.

The spa uses a range of products by Biologique Recherche, an exclusive and futurist brand offering the guests a luxuriously warm experience. Within a 20-minute drive from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, Spa by JW creates a new space for Bangaloreans to be mindful and present, nourished and be together.

JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is situated within the tranquil Nandi Hills region of Bengaluru, once an ancient hill fortress and the summer retreat of Indian royalty. Within this idyllic setting, the resort aims to fulfill the JW Marriott brand promise to allow guests to focus on feeling whole-present in mind, nourished in body and revitalized in spirit.

The 301-room resort is nestled in the rolling greens of the 275-acre, award-winning Prestige Golfshire course and luxury residential development, and within a 20-minute drive from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. For more details, please visit.

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others.

Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole-present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit-through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest.

Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook.

JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

To enroll for free or for more information about the program, please visit: marriottbonvoy.com.

