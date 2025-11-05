Women Empowerment Status in India - List of Recent Initiative Towards It

New Delhi [India], November 5: If you want to do Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC online on its official website ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in, then you are at the right place, because today in this article we will tell you step by step about the Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC online process.

What is Ladki Bhahin Yojana Maharshtra 2025?

The Ladki Bhahin Yojana Maharshtra is a popular scheme by the Maharashtra government started in June 2024 to help women. It gives ₹1,500 every month to women aged 21 to 65 who don't have much money. This money goes directly to their bank account to help with things like food, health, or education. The plan is for women who live in Maharashtra, have a family income less than ₹2.5 lakh, and don't own big land or a car. It's like a gift to make life easier for women.

To keep getting this money, women must do eKYC, which is a simple online check using their Aadhaar card. This makes sure the right person gets the help. By September 2025, over 2 crore women joined, and the next payment is in October 2025. If you don't do eKYC by November 17, 2025, the money might stop. The plan also offers health insurance and skill training to help women grow stronger and happier.

What is eKYC and Why is it Essential for Ladki Bahin Yojana?

eKYC, or Electronic Know Your Customer, is a digital identity verification process linked to your Aadhaar card. It cross-checks your details against government databases to confirm eligibility and curb misuse. Introduced mandatorily, it safeguards the scheme's integrity, ensuring funds reach genuine recipients.

This annual renewal (due by June each year) is especially crucial now. If your last eKYC was in June 2025, update it immediately. Post-2026, expect a shift to biometric (fingerprint) verification for added security.

Eligibility Criteria: Who Qualifies for the Scheme?- Between 21 and 65 years on the application date.

- Permanent resident of Maharashtra.

- Open to married, widowed, divorced, unmarried, or abandoned women.

- Family annual income below ₹2.5 lakh; no family member should file income tax.

- No more than 5 acres of farmland; no four-wheeler (except tractors).

- Not availing benefits from programs like Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Benefits

- Get ₹1,500 every month in your bank account to help with expenses.

- Receive ₹18,000 every year to support your needs.

- Spend the money on education, health, or food for you and your family.

- Access health insurance to cover medical costs.

- Get training to learn new skills for better job opportunities.

- Receive discounts or support for family planning services.

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Online Process - 5 Easy Steps

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

First of all, you have visit the official website of Ladki Bahin Yojana which is https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in/. On the homepage, spot the prominent "e-KYC Process" or "eKYC" banner.

Step 2: Enter Your Aadhaar Details

You'll see a simple form. Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number carefully. Next, type the CAPTCHA code shown in the image. Tick the "I Agree" checkbox to consent to data sharing, then hit "Send OTP." This triggers a one-time password to your registered mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Step 3: Verify with OTP

Within seconds, an OTP arrives via SMS. Enter it promptly in the designated field. If it doesn't buzz in, click "Resend OTP" (valid for 5-10 minutes).

Step 4: Fill in Additional Details

Now, the form expands. Provide scheme-specific info like bank account details, family income proof, and asset declarations. Upload scanned copies if prompted (e.g., ration card or income certificate).

Step 5: Submit and Confirm

Review everything, then click "Submit" button. A success message pops up with a reference number. Save or screenshot it for records.

Offline eKYC Option: If Online Isn't FeasibleVisit your nearest Anganwadi center, Setu Kendra, or Tehsil office. Staff there assist with the process using Government Kiosks. Carry your Aadhaar, bank passbook, and proof of residency. It's free and equally valid.

FAQs

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

It's a Maharashtra government plan started in June 2024 to help women aged 21-65 from low-income families. It gives ₹1,500 every month directly to their bank account for needs like food, health, or education.

Who can join the scheme?

Women living in Maharashtra, aged 21-65, with a family income below ₹2.5 lakh, no big land (over 5 acres), no car (except tractor), and not part of other similar government plans can join.

What is eKYC and why is it needed?

eKYC is an online Aadhaar check to confirm you're the right person for the scheme. It's needed to stop fraud and keep your ₹1,500 monthly payments coming.

How do I do eKYC?

Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in, click "eKYC," enter your Aadhaar number, get an OTP on your phone, verify it, fill in details, and submit. Or, go to an Anganwadi or Tehsil office for help.

