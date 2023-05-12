New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/ATK): "8th Annual Women Power Summit & Awards 2023" recognising Women Power in business excellence & Startup Ecosystem saw a huge surge in participation of women from across the country.

The Awards this year dedicated 35 Categories for Women Entrepreneurs / Startups and 10 Award Categories for ecosystem enablers from across the country. Aimed to understand and address day-to-day problems faced by women and acts as a platform to celebrate excellence in various fields by women who have made a significant mark thereby recognising their contribution.

Amrita Singh, General Manager at the Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd got the runner-up in 'Women Power in MICE' category of the Award held on the 6th May at the Convention Hall of National Stock Exchange, BKC, Mumbai.

Expressing her gratitude and appreciation, Amrita Singh said, "I am truly humbled and grateful to receive this incredible honor. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the organizers for recognizing the efforts and achievements of women in the MICE industry."

Singh also acknowledged her team at Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, stating, "I am fortunate to be surrounded by a talented and dedicated team. This award is a testament to their hard work and collaboration."

She dedicated the award to all the women in the MICE industry, highlighting the importance of empowering and supporting each other in creating a more inclusive and diverse industry.

