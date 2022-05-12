New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/TPT): The first edition of the Women's Inspiration Award 2022 was organised recently with an aim to refine the Women Leadership of tomorrow.

The award show was organised by EventBox, an integrated PR and Market Research services Event Company based out of Jamshedpur and Kolkata. The entire preparation of the grand event was successfully completed under the able guidance of Shoumodeep Ghosh (Head Operation & Marketing, EventBox).

Apart from him, the team that monitored the event and ensured its success included Preet Kaur, Rekha Singh, Riya Kumari, Somya Kaur, Shweta Singh, Priya Sharma, D Jayanth and M Om Prakash.

The Women's Inspiration Award 2022 had numerous distinguished guests in the capacity of judges. These included people like Pragya Mishra, Dhriti Chatterjee, Kunal Sarangi, Sofia Khan, Ambassador Smily Mukta G. Zoya Siraj Sheikh won the Women Passion Prerna Award for her passion towards different business while Riya Bose won the Best Young Dietitian Award for her experience. She was also one of the young dieticians from Kolkata who was present at the event. Dr Lingamsetty EV Bharathi was awarded as Best Women Performer in Social Innovations for her social work around the nation as well as working as a Labour Law Advocate. Soma Goho won the Best Women Personality of the year 2021- 2022 for extracting talents from the age 5 to 15 years of youngsters.

Apart from these people, All India Business Women's Association (AIBA) was given the award as India's Best Online Shopping Portal on social media. The firm was started in 2016 by 3 women entrepreneurs- Garima Bhatnagar, SejalPaliwal and Arpita Shrivastava in 2016.It got famous in the name of Shopper's Darbar.

Sruthy Chandrasekhar won the Women role model for young generation Female award for her mesmerizing classical as playback Singer from Shoranpur. Patricia Dsouza Lobo was felicitated with the title of Young Woman Role Model. Srishty Mishra won Best Performance in Marketing for her immense working experience Digital Marketing Domain.

Further, Pallavi Kar was awarded with emerging women leader in corporate Award for her 15 years experience in Transformation and Change Agent. Jaya Prasad was Awarded as the Best Digital Women Entrepreneur Award for providing Digital Free Training under the company 19dots and also for working towards women driven causes.

Kanika Saxena won the Women Role Model for Young Generation Female Award for her excellence in Writing and publishing her own book in June 2020. Kalastambh By Sapna Kathfar was awarded with the Excellence Award in Cultural Activities. Borsha Sen won the Best Women Performer in Social Innovations for her online business- Om Collections. Arunashree J S won the Excellence Women Award in HR Business Solution for her journey.

Pia Hingorani won the Best Women Leadership Award in the Tech Category. Sneha Hari Nair won the Best women entrepreneur award in pharmaceutical equipment while Roilee Verma was felicitated with the Best Woman Performer in Social Innovation Award. J. G. Gill Architect & Interior Designer (Ar. Jyoti Gill) won Best Women Entrepreneur Award in Architectural Design.

Additionally, Padmini Vinod Sharma won Emerging Entrepreneur in Social Economic Transformation and Sangeeta S Mishra won the Best Vaastu Consultant & Numerologist Award. Sam Shaikh, the Co-Founder of Be Incredible - Experiential Marketing won the Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Vineeta Tiwari, Founder of Be Incredible - Experiential Marketing was awarded as the Best Woman Personality of the year Award. NizamiZewar by Nida Fatima won the Best Manufacturing Industry in Pearl Jewellery while Women Entrepreneur of the year Award in 2021-22 was achieved by Dr Aashmi Thiruvambalam who is the founder of Fettle Bio Products.

Dr P.Madhurima Reddy, who has an experience of more than 1000 workshops, won the Change Maker of the year Award for her remarkable journey as International Trainer and coach for life. Ankita Rudra was awarded as Best Woman Personality of the Year. Preeti Kushwaha won the Young Women Rising Star Award in the Hospitality sector.

Deepti was awarded as Best Emerging Woman Leader in Corporate. Sarla Devi won the Best Women Youth Achiever Award as a Para Olympian while Dr Ankita Patel won the Best Dietician Performance of the year Award. Vandana Rana was awarded as Best Women H R Leader of the Year for her dedication towards her company- Srijan Spectrum Pvt Ltd.

Prajya Biswas was presented with the Best Kid Personality Talent Award for her achievements in the field of Science. Anindita Sengupta was awarded the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Retail Furniture.

Tushi Roy also won the Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Retail Furniture while Ravina Ghosh bagged the Women Change Maker of the Year Award. Dr RosalinParida was honoured with the Best Women Empowerment Award.

Sohini Ghosh was presented with the Best Classical Dance Award in Odissi. Sonal Mishra, who hails from Nagpur won the best Western Dance Icon Award.

