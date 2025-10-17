Workplace Awards Joins Hands With SDEL, Govt of Karnataka, To Honour Corporate Skilling Excellence at Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Department of SDEL, Government of Karnataka, through the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), has announced the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 -- a marquee recognition celebrating excellence in skilling and workforce transformation.

The awards will be presented during the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, scheduled for 4-6 November 2025, in Bengaluru.

Honouring Karnataka's Champions of Skilling

The Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 aim to honour organisations and institutions that are shaping a future-ready workforce for Karnataka. The initiative will recognise both corporate and institutional excellence in skilling--spotlighting startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, ITIs, GTTCs, polytechnics, training partners, districts, and community champions who are driving the state's skill movement forward.

Celebrating the champions of Karnataka's skill ecosystem, the awards recognise progressive practices and collaborative models that promote inclusive growth, innovation, and workforce competitiveness across the state -- spotlighting those who are contributing in making Karnataka India's Skill Capital.

A Refined Recognition Framework

The 2025 edition introduces a structured and benchmark-driven recognition framework that celebrates innovation, inclusivity, and measurable impact across two key streams:

* Corporate Excellence Awards -- Recognising organisations across startups, SMEs, and large enterprises that are redefining skilling, upskilling, and workforce transformation. The awards will celebrate initiatives that promote apprenticeships and internships, inclusive skilling (women, PwD, underserved), and policy-level commitment to building a skilled workforce.* Institutional Excellence Awards -- Honouring the backbone of the skilling ecosystem: top-performing districts, ITIs, GTTCs, KGTTIs, polytechnics, training centres, and community partners. Special recognitions will also be presented to trainers, principals, and trainees for exemplary contributions.

With more than 20+ awards spanning multiple industry sectors and segments, the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 offer a national and global platform to showcase impactful skilling initiatives that strengthen employability and competitiveness.Nominations are free and open to all eligible organisations and institutions.

Government Leadership & Ecosystem Partnership

The Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) will lead the awards program as part of the Bengaluru Skill Summit. The Government of Karnataka will provide overall stewardship, with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Workplace Awards joining as partner for corporate awards, powering the structured, benchmark-based assessment process.

Leadership Perspectives

Sharing their views on the collaboration:Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS (Retd), Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority, said:

"The Kaushalya Karnataka Awards represent our commitment to recognising the best in Karnataka's skilling ecosystem. Partnering with Workplace Awards allows us to introduce structured assessments and global benchmarking -- celebrating organisations that are building the state's talent advantage."

Sri Manoj Kumar Meena, I.A.S., Secretary to Government, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, said:

"Karnataka's digital economy thrives on a skilled and adaptable workforce. Through the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, we aim to spotlight the collaboration between government, industry, and academia that powers this transformation. Recognising innovators and enablers in skilling not only celebrates excellence but also inspires a culture of lifelong learning essential for sustaining Karnataka's leadership in the digital age."

Mr Anuj Agrawal, CEO, Zyoin Group and Chief Curator, Workplace Awards, added:

"We are excited to join this landmark initiative that recognises corporate excellence in upskilling and workforce development. Being part of the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka through KSDA, KSDC, and KDEM is a proud moment for us. We are elated that the Workplace Awards evaluation framework has been trusted to assess nominations -- a strong validation of its credibility, transparency, and impact in recognising organisational excellence."

About the Bengaluru Skill Summit & Kaushalya Karnataka Awards

The Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 is the state's flagship platform bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, educators, and training partners to deliberate on future-ready workforce development.

The Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 will be presented during the Valedictory Session on 6 November 2025, recognising exceptional contributions to skilling and workforce transformation across Karnataka.

Organisations and institutions can submit nominations at:

www.bengaluruskillsummit.com/kaushalya-karnataka-awards-2025

About KSDA, KSDC, and KDEM

* Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA): KSDA leads the policy and strategic direction for Karnataka's skilling ecosystem and serves as the custodian of the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards at the Bengaluru Skill Summit.* Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC): KSDC is the nodal implementation agency under SDEL, driving program delivery, partnerships, and institution-industry linkages to align skilling with employability and entrepreneurship outcomes.* Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM): KDEM serves as the state's industry-facing mission, catalysing the digital economy through ecosystem partnerships and driving strong industry engagement for the Summit and Awards.

About Workplace Awards

Workplace Awards is a leading recognition platform that celebrates excellence in workplace culture, people practices, and leadership. It partners with organisations and ecosystems to benchmark and highlight the best in workforce transformation, innovation, and inclusivity -- fostering workplaces of the future.

Media EnquiriesWorkplace Awardsbengaluruskillsummit@workplaceawards.inwww.workplaceawards.in

